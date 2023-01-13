ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Film Festival Adds Eight Titles To Berlinale Special Lineup Including ‘Golda’ Starring Helen Mirren & Camille Cottin

By Zac Ntim
 4 days ago

The Berlin Film Festival today announced eight titles that have been added to its Berlinale Special program. The new crop of films includes Golda , starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber.

Directed by Guy Nattiv from a screenplay by Nicholas Martin, the pic follows the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, former Israeli prime minister, faced during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Mirren stars as Meir. Jane Hooks and Michael Kuhn are producers on the pic. Embankment is handling sales.

Other titles added to the program include Netflix’s Kill Boksoon . Jeon Do-Yeon, who won the best actress award at Cannes in 2007 for Secret Sunshine , stars in the pic, which follows a single mother and renowned hired killer who struggles to find a balance between her personal and work life.

Also selected is Andrea Di Stefano’s Last Night of Amore , starring Pierfrancesco Favino, Linda Caridi, Antonio Gerardi, and Francesco Di Leva. The pic tells the story of a police lieutenant on the night before his retirement who is called to investigate a crime scene where his best friend and long-time partner Dino has been killed during a diamond heist.

Berlin has also unveiled the titles that will make up its forum section. The film selection will include Dick Fontaine’s 1982 documentary I Heard It through the Grapevine , recently restored by the Harvard Film Archive. The doc follows Fontaine as he travels through the southern states of the USA with writer James Baldwin by his side.

Check out the full list of additions below:

Berlinale Special

Golda
Kill Boksoon
Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me (Laggiù qualcuno mi ama )
Last Night of Amore (L’ultima notte di Amore)
Mad Fate (Ming On)
Sun and Concrete (Sonne und Beton)
Talk To Me
Der vermessene Mensch

Forum
Aufenthaltserlaubnis by Antonio Skármeta
Ein Herbst im Ländchen Bärwalde by Gautam Bora
I Heard It through the Grapevine by Dick Fontaine
The Battle of the Sacred Tree by Wanjiru Kinyanjui
Black Head by Korhan Yurtsever
A Lover & Killer of Colour by Wanjiru Kinyanjui
I, Your Mother by Safi Faye
Mein Vater, der Gastarbeiter by Yüksel Yavuz
Other than That, I’m Fine by Eren Aksu
All in Order by Sohrab Shahid Saless
Oyoyo by by Chetna Vora
The Devil Queen by Antonio Carlos da Fontoura

Related
Deadline

‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Deadline

Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece

PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Deadline

‘This Is Going To Hurt’ Honored At WGGB Awards; BBC Appoints Unscripted Commissioning Editor; British Urban Film Festival Names Artistic Director; Cowshed Digital Expands — Global Briefs

‘This Is Going To Hurt’, ‘Munich – The Edge Of War’ Scribes Honored At WGGB Awards The scribes behind This is Going to Hurt and Munich – The Edge of War were among those honored at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards last night at the Royal College of Physicians in London. Best Long Form TV Drama went to Adam Kay for BBC One’s medical comedy-drama This is Going to Hurt, while Jack Rooke took away the Best TV Situation Comedy gong on Channel 4’s university-set Big Boys. Best Screenplay went to Ben Power for German-British period spy thriller Munich – The Edge of War and playwright David Edgar was presented with the Outstanding...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Dominates Netflix Top 10 TV Chart For Second Week; ’Glass Onion‘ Surpasses ‘The Gray Man’ On Most Popular Films List

There are no surprises on Netflix‘s English-language TV and film charts in the U.S. for the week of January 9-15. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered January 5, is again No. 1 on the TV side of things. The season racked up another 162.7 million hours viewed in its first full week on the service. That’s in addition to the impressive 180.47M hours viewed it had already drawn in the first few days of release. The first season of the family dramedy soared to No. 2 (up from fifth place the week prior), tallying another 63.2M hours viewed. Wednesday...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing A Subtle Serial Killer, Coming Of Age As A Member Of The Brit Pack, And The Time He & Felicity Jones Had A Brush With Death In A Hot Air Balloon

Eddie Redmayne turned in one of the subtler but ultimately shocking serial killer portrayals, starring with Jessica Chastain in the Tobias Lindholm-directed Netflix drama The Good Nurse. In the movie based on actual events, Redmayne’s Charlie Cullen goes from a non-descript night nurse who becomes a lifesaving friend to co-worker Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), until she realized her pal might be killing patients who should be recovering. He would ultimately confess to killing about 40 people, and drew 18 executive life sentences, while the hospital administrators who quietly dismissed him even though they had their suspicions were not punished for...
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser Gives Emotional Speech At Critics Choice Awards After Best Actor Win

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his work on The Whale and delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night. Fraser started crying when his name was announced as the winner and when he took the stage he cited that Herman Melville “once wrote that there are only five critics in America, the rest are asleep.” Although the actor said he didn’t know exactly what that meant he said he was “glad [the critics] woke up for me.” Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards – Complete Winners List Related...
Deadline

C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31

C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was confirmed by first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. His death has been confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. American Idol, on its Instagram Story, wrote today, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78

Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
Deadline

Seth Rogen Blasts The CW At The Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favorite Network’

Seth Rogen took the stage at the Critics Choice Awards to present the winner of Best Comedy Series. However, the comedic actor had some notes for the organizers of the ceremony and proceeded to put the CW, the network airing the event, on blast. Rogen said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards and questioned if they “always give two awards out at the same time.” The actor was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category and had a bone to pick with the network. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards –...
Deadline

Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was one of the world’s most famous actresses enjoying success in Europe and Hollywood in her 1950s and ’60s heyday, has died in Rome at the age of 95. Related Story Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida Related Story Chris Ledesma Dies: 'The Simpsons' Longtime Music Editor Was 64 Related Story Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45 Tributes poured in for the actress from across Italy and the world. “In the immediate period after the war and throughout the 1950s there was one face that represented Italian beauty in the eyes of the world and it was that...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC

PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
Deadline

Sadie Sink To Star In Geremy Jasper’s Rock Opera ‘O’Dessa’ For Searchlight Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Following her critically acclaimed performance in The Whale, which included a recent Critics Choice nomination, Sadie Sink has found her next film as she is set to star in Searchlight’s O’Dessa with Geremy Jasper directing. Penned by Jasper, with original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick. The film also reunites producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features, as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, all of whom worked on Jasper’s breakout hit Patti Cake$. The film is next up for Sink who will shoot this May in Croatia...
Deadline

Berlinale Series Unveils Eight World Premieres & TV Jury

Seven premiering productions will compete for the Berlinale Series Award next month, with one further world exclusive launch screening out of competition. The winner of the Berlinale Series Award, which was created in cooperation with Deadline, will be chosen on at a presentation ceremony taking place on Wednesday, February 22, by an international jury consisting of actor André Holland (The Eddy; Bones and All; Moonlight); international exec Dana Stern, who founded Shtisel, and Your Honor firm Yes Studios; and screenwriter Mette Heeno, who created  Splitting Up Together and Snow Angels. In its ninth edition, the Berlin Film Festival TV screenings will in total present eight world and international premieres, with projects from...
Deadline

Taissa Farmiga Set For Ukrainian Drama ‘Anna’ From ‘White Noise’ Producer Uri Singer

EXCLUSIVE: Taissa Farmiga (The Gilded Age) will exec produce and star in the Ukrainian drama Anna, from producer Uri Singer (White Noise). The film written and to be directed by Dekel Berenson is inspired by his same-name 2019 short, which premiered in competition at Cannes before going on to screen at TIFF and other major festivals. It’s a contemporary coming-of-age drama that follows Anna (Farmiga), a Ukrainian immigrant who is training to become a sergeant in the U.S. Army. After weeks at the military base, and as the Russian forces prepare to invade her home country, she’s sexually assaulted by another...
Deadline

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
Deadline

Critics Choice Award Winner Jean Smart Misses Ceremony After Testing Positive For Covid

Jean Smart tonight won her second straight Critics Choice Award for her starring role in HBO Max’s Hacks. She was not on hand to accept the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series because the five-time Emmy winner had tested positive for Covid, a rep for Smart confirmed to Deadline. As Deadline reported earlier today, Critics Choice was the first major awards event of 2023 to require a Covid test. The move sidelined a number of nominees and presenters who had planned to attend, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At...
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Tár’ Star Cate Blanchett Wants A New Way To Celebrate “Arbitrary” Awards Season During Critics Choice Awards After Best Actress Win

Cate Blanchett won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tár. In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a fiercely independent and world-renowned composer whose esteemed career comes crashing down around her after being accused of sexual harassment. Following her recent win for Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, which Blanchett did not attend, Blanchett candidly spoke out about the triviality of awards season in a rousing speech. “It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this...
Deadline

