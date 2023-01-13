U.S. Marketing Giant Trailer Park Promotes Co-Presidents

EXCLUSIVE : U.S. marketing giant Trailer Park has promoted Co-Presidents Kelly Adelman and Jen Kline to oversee the AV division across Europe and South America, along with the U.S.

One year after they were promoted to their current roles, the pair will now also oversee new work in Mexico, special projects in Brazil and production in Argentina, along with ongoing European business.

Former Universal exec Adelman has overseen growth within Trailer Park’s film/streaming business since joining, while Kline has built up the AV TV team across more than a decade.

Trailer Park has come off the back of a year in which it made four Super Bowl LVI spots including Dr. Strange and Moon Knight on behalf of Marvel and Jurassic World Dominion for Universal Pictures. The outfit has made trailers and campaigns for the likes of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , meanwhile.

A restructure has also seen Bryan Tallichet promoted to Head of Business Operations AV, U.S., while Netflix executive Chris Cartwright joins as Solutions Delivery Director, APAC and Headspace’s Ramiro Castro becomes Solutions Delivery Director.

The restructure rounds off a busy year for Trailer Park, which Deadline revealed in June had acquired Mumbai creative agency White Turtle Studios.