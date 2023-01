STILLWATER, Okla. — As Oklahoma State football puts the final touches on its recruiting haul for the 2023 cycle, it is also getting an early start for the future with its first commitment in the 2024 class. On Tuesday, Stillwater (Okla.) tight end Josh Ford announced his pledge to the Pokes, continuing a pipeline of hometown products in recent years.

