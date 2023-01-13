Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Watch Apple’s YouTuber-packed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini ‘event’
Apple announced its refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines today with M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips. While the company skipped a traditional event and launched the computers with a press release, it did share a video introducing the latest hardware kicked off by a montage of tech YouTubers.
9to5Mac
Sources: Apple could announce new Mac updates as soon as tomorrow
Apple could be making its first announcement of 2023 as soon as tomorrow, sources say. The company is holding Mac-related briefings with influencers and select members of the press this week, and an announcement could be made via Apple’s Newsroom website on Tuesday…. The details here are sparse at...
9to5Mac
Apple’s switch to micro-LED could take a decade to reach every product
Apple’s transition to micro-LED display technology is in the early stages, but the company has ambitious plans for the future. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple’s current plan is to bring micro-LED to all of its products, but it “could be a decade” before it hits the Mac lineup.
9to5Mac
Apple finally kills Intel Mac mini, leaving one Intel machine left
Alongside the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates today, Apple has discontinued one of the last remaining Intel machines. The Intel-powered Mac mini previously available in Apple’s lineup has been discontinued, as has the previous-generation Mac mini with an M1 chip inside. This Intel-powered Mac mini...
9to5Mac
Apple kicking off new round of Apple Watch Activity Challenges next week
Apple has scheduled three new Apple Watch Activity Challenges that will begin next week and run through the end of February. These challenges require you meet certain fitness goals using your Apple Watch. This time, Apple is celebrating Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black HIstory Month. These are three...
9to5Mac
M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: Here’s how much faster Apple says they are
Apple officially unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips today, debuting first in new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates. These new chips mark the expansion of the M2 chip to Apple’s higher-end Macs for the first time, but just how much of a performance boost should you expect? Here’s what Apple says.
9to5Mac
With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?
We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
9to5Mac
iPhone periscope lens coming to both Pro models in 2024
We’re expecting a big boost to the telephoto capabilities of this year’s flagship iPhone, as a periscope lens comes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is expected to offer somewhere in the range of 5x to 10x optical zoom, compared to the maximum 3x zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
9to5Mac
M2 Mac mini tidbits: External display support, how to save an extra $100, more
Apple announced a major update to the Mac mini lineup today, offering new configurations with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. Alongside those headlining features, there are a few other interesting changes and tidbits with this year’s Mac mini revamp. Head below for the details. External displays. The previous...
9to5Mac
New MacBook Pros come with color-matched MagSafe charging cables
There are a bunch of notable changes with the new MacBook Pro models, including the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power them. There’s also one small design tweak we still can’t believe didn’t ship last year – color-matched MagSafe chargers. MacBooks used MagSafe for...
9to5Mac
Apple account recovery needs an overhaul: Here’s a simple suggestion
There have been numerous examples of people losing a lifetime’s worth of photos after being locked out of their iCloud account. The Apple account recovery process often proves impossible, especially in cases where an iPhone has been stolen and its owner forced to unlock it. Just yesterday there was...
9to5Mac
Apple launches new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chip, lower $599 starting price
Apple today launched the new Mac mini lineup, available with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. The M2 Mac mini starts at a new lower price of $599. The M2 Pro Mac mini starts at $1299. A $100 education discount is available for schools and students. The M2 Pro chip...
9to5Mac
Twitter continues to disrespect developers with weak explanation on third-party clients not working
Both users and developers of Twitter’s third-party clients were surprised last week when many popular apps like Tweetbot stopped working out of the blue. Since then, not even Twitter or its new owner Elon Musk (who likes to talk a lot on the social network) have addressed this issue. Today, Twitter continues to disrespect developers, this time with a weak explanation of what’s going on with its API.
9to5Mac
Apple agrees to third-party audit of labor practices amid union-busting charges
Apple Store employee efforts to unionize have been growing and along with that, Apple has been accused of illegal union-busting tactics. Now after pressure from a coalition of investors, Apple has shared that it will undergo a third-party audit to check if it is complying with its human rights policies.
9to5Mac
Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout
Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.
9to5Mac
New MacBook Pro now official: M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, 8K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E
Apple’s latest generation MacBook Pro is now official. The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside. Other updates include Wi-Fi 6E for the first time, upgraded HDMI with 8K display support, and more. Head below for the full details on what’s new with these MacBook Pro updates…
9to5Mac
The iPad is getting in the way of the Mac mini of MacBooks
Apple’s new M2 Mac mini is a good value for a desktop computer. $500 gives students and educators access to Apple’s best consumer processor performance and a desktop operating system. That’s vastly more affordable than $1300 iMac even after you consider the cost of a mouse, keyboard, and monitor.
9to5Mac
Here’s a one-click fix for a macOS bug that breaks the two-finger zoom trackpad gesture
If you use a Mac with a trackpad, you’ve probably experienced a pesky bug that makes one of the most common trackpad gestures unusable. While Apple has not rolled out a permanent fix for this problem, a new utility for macOS can fix it with one click…. Pinch-to-zoom gesture...
9to5Mac
Crash Detection false alerts from skiers and snowboarders stressing emergency services
Apple’s Crash Detection feature is undoubtedly saving lives, but there are continuing concerns about the strain placed on 911 centers by false alerts. One center says that dealing with Crash Detection false alerts from skiers and snowboarders can prove extremely time-consuming. Apple is reportedly working with 911 centers to...
