Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show in Dramatic Furry Coat & Versace Heels

Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and the countdown to the highly-anticipated sporting event dwindling down to just one month. In the spirit of the season, Rihanna shared a taste of what her halftime show performance might have in store for fans, thanks to a teaser the hitmaker dropped today on her Instagram.

The video saw the performer’s arrival met by noisy fanfare, each disembodied voice commenting on Riri’s lengthy six-year hiatus from the music world. The teaser ends with Rihanna putting a finger to her lips, quieting the many voices before “Needed Me” from her 2016 album “Anti” plays.

The dramatic teaser opened on a catwalk illuminated by a harsh spotlight. The “Diamonds” songstress stepped out from the shadows into the light clad in a campy Area ensemble from their FW22 collection consisting of a bright green faux-fur coat and a black halter-style jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna completed her look with sharp pointed-toe Versace heels. The “Pin-Point” pumps featured a glossy black finish, gold hardware and three straps that secured the style in place around the singer’s ankles.

The appointment as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show act was met with mass support and approval on social media, and follows her past rejection of the 2019 opportunity (which went to Maroon 5, supported by Travis Scott and Big Boi), due to her support for Colin Kaepernick’s viral #TakeAKnee movement. The performance will notably be her first live show in five years.

The 2023 Super Bowl, also known as Super Bowl LVII, marks the 2022 NFL season. The event will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023, and be televised by Fox. The event will be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program beyond the halftime show, which has created clickable moments for many top brands including Planet Fitness , T-Mobile, Doritos, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Progressive, and even Calvin Klein.

PHOTOS : See all the most iconic fashion moments at the Super Bowl over the years.