James Cameron reveals that Avatar 3 will replace Jake Sully as a narrator
Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the seventh film of its kind. After defeating the best-grossing film 2022, it’s the sequel to the movie Maverick. The film was published more than a month ago. It’s an amazing feat. Unfortunately, the director isn’t finished by a date. The visionary director said that he has plans for a sixth and seventh installment, but does not see himself leading them because of his age.
GMA’s TJ Holmes looks somber on shopping trip as disgraced host & girlfriend Amy Robach fight their suspension from show
TJ Holmes has been spotted on a somber shopping trip in Manhattan amid his shocking affair and ongoing suspension from Good Morning America. Fans have urged show producers to fire the newscaster and his co-star Amy Robach after learning of their sordid relationship. But that hasn't stopped TJ, 45, from...
The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill is real with a mod created by fans
The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill is ultra realistic by modifying a mod created by the fans. The Witcher 3 players have made a very realistic game for that. A real realistic way to say goodbye to Henry Cavills performance. This frog is really real. It is now possible to play...
Is He made in Abyss? The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Got a Sequel Project?
The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.
The real-life photo of Suicide Squad and tryhard plot leaks cannot be real if it are true
The Justice League: What really is happening? (pic: Warner Bros. Both a leak and a leak of Suicide Squad in multiple currencies, and a season pass, and a plot that is too edgy for even Zack Snyder, have now appeared online. It’s a based action game with emphasis on four-player...
New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer
The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
Hogwarts Legacy is 35 hours long and is the most important art book leak
Hogwarts Legacy heed to spoilers (pic: Warner Bros.). Someone has acquired a new art book for the forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy and it’s packed with detailed maps and story info. Even though voice actors are usually the most reliable source of rumours, art books are growing rapidly catching up with...
Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future
The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
Call me at the first call! Why was Riot wanting to add new toys for the baby?
The League of Legends preseason added and changed a lot of aspects of gameplay, including alterations to items, champions and certain positions. The biggest changes that were made to the Rift landed in the lanes, with a mountain of relative changes going to the jungle. One of the most obvious...
Spider-Man: The Across Spider-Verse Art Shows Peter B. Parker’s Daughter
The new concept art of Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse brings closer to Peter B. Parker’s baby daughter, Mayday Parker. The art is revealed in a tweet from the official Twitter account From the Spider-Verse. See Spider-Man. Here’s the figure from Spider-Verse. From Peter B. Parker to Papa B. Parker...
Games inbox: Most famous video game, Callisto Protocol flop, and the Hogwarts legacy dilemma
Is it overrated? (pic: Rockstar Games) The Tuesday letters page is again worrying about Sonys lack of communication as one reader makes their own Switch 2 predictions. Sacred cows Recently there has been some talk that The Last Of Us is overrated, and while I can see the arguments, and would probably agree, I think we can all agree that it isn’t the most overrated game ever. Maybe that may be a hot topic in the future but it kept me thinking about what the best contenders are, and the best one for me is the Sonic The Hedgehog, Halo and Grand Theft Auto.
Do you remember the Revolver by Red Dead? Rediscovering the Western of Rockstar San Diego with a rediscovering of the famous Red Dead?
Redemption and Redemption 2 were beautiful, right? The two open worlds of Rockstar are remembered as the best video games of the last 20 years, but many don’t know that the series began a few years earlier, in 2004, to be precise, with the release of Red Dead Revolver.
White Day 2 unleashes the Third Unsettling Teaser Trailer
The Flower That Tells Lies appeared in a new teaser trailer that features a new era as follows in a return to a haunted school. Yes, you think everybody would give the school a wide berth after the White Day events. While this plot wasn’t spoiling the originals, let’s just say that the participants weren’t possible for choice.
Old School RuneScape builds an original Storyline to Mahjarret
The new section of the Old School RuneScape has been developed to help players play the famous Mahjarret Storyline. As you know, OSR goes back to time and takes players back to when things were a little simpler in the game, and revisiting classic additions that you once thought would be huge game-enders if they stopped right there. This latest expansion brings more life to the storylines you’re currently experiencing in this game.The team also released a new teaser trailer for some upcoming content, as the players will enjoy Desert Treasure II a few years earlier than they will. There’s no quest available now, and the new trailer is in the bottom of the map that you can catch it.
Tale of Fallen Dynasty: Tale of Fallen in a Storm: The Conspiracies, War and Massive Bosses Teases up the tension of the story
The final previews for Koei Tecmos Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are coming out, highlighting the new gameplay and other features of the upcoming action RPG. A new trailer has dropped too, providing more details about the story. The story starts with a mysterious Elixir that can have the underlying effects of immortality.
The delay to late summer on Xbox and PC reveals a new rumour, which new rumors have come from Bethesdas Starfield
Starfield is going to be out one day (pic: Microsoft) There may be more than one reason why Starfield isn’t part of the Xbox release next week, since its claims won’t be out this spring. While it was originally intended to be the big Xbox exclusive last Christmas,...
How old are the character Chainsaw Man. All the characters’ age is hers
Many people want to see what the costumes are like, because the anime has brought together heroes of very different age groups. For example the adult Makima, the young and reckless Denji and Power, Aki, who experienced the terrible pain of loss by a very young age, the strongest demon hunter Kishibe, who is already aged, and many others.
Sony is going to announce a new third party material soon
2023 seems to be a packed year for the PS5, with major exclusives like Marvels Spider-Man 2, Forspoken, Final Fantasy 16 and more confirmed to be releasing this year (or even a promise of third party releases). It seems pretty exciting that it’s coming soon to a second game, which it will soon come to the console by a third party.
Frasier Sequel Series adds 2 Cast members
The upcoming Frasier sequel series at Paramount+ has recently gained cast members, with Variety reporting that both Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst were cast in the next series. While revealing the plot details for the next series are all strictly kept secret, Variety noted that Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane,...
Big Elder Scrolls Fan Project Skyblivion Gets a frightenable new trailer & a 2025 release window
The long-awaited Skyblivion fan project that was intended to add the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and its addition to the Skyrim world, recently received a new trailer with the date of 2025 release that will be announced at the beginning of the year. A dedicated team of modders and volunteers...
