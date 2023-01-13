The new section of the Old School RuneScape has been developed to help players play the famous Mahjarret Storyline. As you know, OSR goes back to time and takes players back to when things were a little simpler in the game, and revisiting classic additions that you once thought would be huge game-enders if they stopped right there. This latest expansion brings more life to the storylines you’re currently experiencing in this game.The team also released a new teaser trailer for some upcoming content, as the players will enjoy Desert Treasure II a few years earlier than they will. There’s no quest available now, and the new trailer is in the bottom of the map that you can catch it.

1 DAY AGO