nwestiowa.com
Arlene Wynia, 92, formerly of Sioux Center
LUVERNE, MN—Arlene Wynia, 92, of Luverne, MN, formerly of Sioux Center, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Luverne Hospice Cottage. A funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 14, at American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial was at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements are under the care of Hartquist Funeral...
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
nwestiowa.com
Family Crisis Centers ups funding ask
ROCK RAPIDS—Family Crisis Centers requested a 25 percent boost in funding from Lyon County as the victim service nonprofit looks to expand its services. Interim director Jessica Rohrs was at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, to present her organization’s annual ask for the upcoming fiscal year. The request is for $10,000, up from $8,000 in the past year.
nwestiowa.com
Letter: Franken obviously doesn’t understand
Mike Franken can’t figure out why he didn’t get many votes in Sioux County. (Dec. 31 REVIEW Letter to the Editor) Even though he was born in Sioux County, it’s obvious he doesn’t understand its residents. He is correct that this part of Iowa is relatively...
nwestiowa.com
Dan Alons, 98, Sanborn
SANBORN—Daniel “Dan” Alons, 98, Sanborn, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn. There will be a memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with family present 3-7:30 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home.
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
nwestiowa.com
CAP Builders revises Bethel housing project
SHELDON—The second Sheldon City Council meeting of 2023 will have a significantly larger agenda than the first. The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the upper level of the Sheldon Community Services Center. During the meeting on Jan. 4, the council spent most of...
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn
A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Urbandale man cited for willful injury
OCHEYEDAN—A 33-year-old Urbandale man was cited Monday, Jan. 16, on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident that occurred in Ocheyedan. The citing of Samuel F. Agyemang stemmed from him allegedly assaulting another man with a box cutter, causing serious injuries to the other man’s head, and biting two of the other man’s fingers, causing them to bleed on Dec. 10, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
