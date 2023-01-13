Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes large deck fire at Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin
The Austin Fire Department extinguished a large deck fire at the Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin Tuesday morning. AFD tweeted that they were on scene of a fire at the restaurant located on N Lamar Blvd. and W 9th street around 8 a.m. According to videos tweeted out by...
CBS Austin
Fire knocked down at Central Austin duplex due to fast response
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department says its fast response to a duplex fire in Central Austin Tuesday morning helped knock it down quickly. The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. at the house located at 1027 E. 45th Street and Clarkson Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department completes prescribed burn in Commons Ford Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department scheduled a prescribed burn at the Commons Ford Park. Their intent was to remove 35 acres, to assure more flowers and greener grass would grow after the next rainfall. Many departments besides the Austin Fire Department helped out. For example, Austin Energy,...
CBS Austin
Lake Travis Fire Rescue provides fire place tips for safety during cold weather
Cold temperatures are expected to keep hitting Austin, Texas this winter. Lake Travis Fire Rescue is advising Texans to remain on alert with ways to stay warm and guarantee electricity use. In a post, Lake Travis Fire Rescue recommended that people who are lighting up the fireplace should get their...
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
kut.org
Hundreds of rainbow trout in Georgetown's Blue Hole Park spur fishing frenzy
Cheers erupted as Bryan Norris pulled his black Ford F-350 truck into the parking lot of Georgetown's Blue Hole Park on Friday morning. Trailing the truck was a large, silver rectangular box, with the words "A.E. WOOD FISH HATCHERY" etched onto the back. A small crowd had gathered along the...
CBS Austin
Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos
All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire at north Austin apartment complex, cause under investigation
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night. AFD responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments located on West Loop near W Rundberg Lane. When crews arrived on scene they found fire coming out of a front...
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing man last seen in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Austin on Sunday afternoon. John Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and there were concerns for his health and safety. He was last seen around 12 p.m. at 110 E....
CBS Austin
Search for two suspects who stole diesel fuel in October in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects caught on security cameras stealing diesel fuel back in October in Dripping Springs. HCSO says on October 27, 2022, two male suspects got away with stolen fuel by manipulating the fuel pump at a gas station.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
CBS Austin
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Central Austin gas station
Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing worth $1 million was sold at a Central Austin gas station. Texas Lottery says it was sold at the Muchos 3, located at 3201 North Lamar Boulevard. The winner got five numbers correct, but not the Powerball number. There was...
