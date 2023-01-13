ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

CBS Austin

Fire knocked down at Central Austin duplex due to fast response

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department says its fast response to a duplex fire in Central Austin Tuesday morning helped knock it down quickly. The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. at the house located at 1027 E. 45th Street and Clarkson Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department completes prescribed burn in Commons Ford Park

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department scheduled a prescribed burn at the Commons Ford Park. Their intent was to remove 35 acres, to assure more flowers and greener grass would grow after the next rainfall. Many departments besides the Austin Fire Department helped out. For example, Austin Energy,...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos

All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
SAN MARCOS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Central Austin gas station

Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing worth $1 million was sold at a Central Austin gas station. Texas Lottery says it was sold at the Muchos 3, located at 3201 North Lamar Boulevard. The winner got five numbers correct, but not the Powerball number. There was...
AUSTIN, TX

