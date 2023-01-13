ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names

10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
David A. Pizzo, Sr, 73 passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Born August 26, 1949 to Casper and Anna Lee Pizzo. He is survived by his significant other, Niki Steenhoek of 21 years; brother, Roger Pizzo, his sons: Scott, David Jr. (Denise) Brent; stepsons Justin and Derek. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel. David leaves behind his children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Local resident completes 1,100-mile solo sail down the Intracoastal Waterway

For all of his life, John Phillips had wanted to sail down the east coast of the United States on the intracoastal waterway. He had been doing water sports since he was young, as the Mainland High School alumnus was raised in the Daytona Beach area. Last year, he embarked on and successfully completed this solo milestone trip on a Nonsuch 26, sailing from Lyme, Connecticut in September 2022 and reaching Ponce Inlet in October 2022.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society

Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Letter: The city should explore converting its fleet to electric vehicles

As a staunch professional engineer and two-decade resident of Ormond Beach, I encouraged the city consider the conversion of its fossil fuel driven. vehicles to electrified ones at the past Jan. 10 Commission meeting. I cited the following:. We know the future of powering vehicles is electric. Elon Musk pioneered...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

