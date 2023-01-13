ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maude Apatow Making New York Stage Debut in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ObLw_0kDfBeUq00

Maude Apatow will make her New York stage debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of “ Little Shop of Horrors .” She will appear in the musical from Feb. 7 through April 2, 2023. Apatow joins a cast stacked with theater vets that includes Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (“Company”) as Seymour, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder ) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar ( “Something Rotten!” ) as Mushnik.  D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (“Dear Evan Hansen”) also joins the cast this month as Ronnette.

Apatow currently appears on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Her film and television credits include Netflix’s “Hollywood,” “Other People,” “Assassination Nation” and “The King of Staten Island.”

“I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She’s a natural fit for Audrey,” says the production’s Tony-winning director Michael Mayer. “It delighted me to learn that, as a child, ‘Little Shop’ was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing, and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut. We’re thrilled to have her become a part of the ‘Little Shop’ legacy.”

“We are overjoyed to welcome another incredible performer to the show. With her beautiful voice and immense talent, we cannot wait to see Maude light up the stage alongside Matt Doyle’s brilliant portrayal of Seymour,” says producer Robert Ahrens, on behalf of his partners.

Tony Award winner Lena Hall ( Hedwig and the Angry Itch”) plays her final performance as Audrey on Feb. 5,.

“Little Shop of Horrors” boasts a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (“The Little Mermaid”), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Aladdin”). The show won the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for best musical revival.  The production opened at Westside Theatre in 2019. Following the theater industry’s closure due to COVID, the production re-opened its doors in 2021.

Apatow is represented by United Talent Agency, Mosaic, Ziffren Brittenham, and Shelter PR.

