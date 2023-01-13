ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fast X’: Leo Abelo Perry Joins Cast as Vin Diesel’s Son (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ellise Shafer
“Cheaper by the Dozen” star Leo Abelo Perry has joined the cast of “ Fast X ” as the son of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, Variety can exclusively report.

Perry will portray the son of Dom and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). In 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” he was kidnapped as an infant along with his mother and used by Cipher (Charlize Theron) to blackmail Dom. Though Elena is eventually killed, he is rescued by Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), and Dom names him after his late friend Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). In 2021’s “F9,” viewers see him living with Dom and stepmom Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) at their farmhouse.

Perry recently played Chip in the ABC live special “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” alongside H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Martin Short and Rita Moreno, who plays his great-grandmother in “Fast X.” He made his feature film debut at age 9 last year in Disney+’s “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, in which he played Luca. His other recent credits include “Black-ish” and “The Big Leap.”

Beyond acting, Perry is passionate about social justice, and created his own movement, Dance for Justice, in 2020 to raise awareness about racial inequality. Dance for Justice raised funds for Black Lives Matter and educational programs for children in the arts, music and sports. Perry recently launched his own activism podcast, “The Activators,” and also spearheads the organization Justice Kids for Peace.

“Fast X” is set to premiere in theaters on May 19. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the Universal film also stars Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

Perry is repped by Artistic Endeavors, The Osbrink Agency and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

