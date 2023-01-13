HoliFrog Founders Take On the Mass Market

The founders of HoliFrog are leaping into a new channel.

Emily Parr and Majeed Hemmat, the founders of skin care brand HoliFrog, are taking their situationally minded proposition to the mass market with a new brand called Current State of Skin. It will debut with its own website, Target Corp. and Whole Foods next month, and enter the U.K. in partnership with Cult Beauty in March.

Parr didn’t comment on sales, but industry sources expect the brand to reach $8 million in revenues during its first year.

Prices range from $15 to $22. Parr, who started her beauty career in the mass market, said an accessibly priced brand was always in the cards after establishing credibility in the prestige arena.

“In most instances, you can start high and then go low, but you can’t start low and go high,” she said. “Also, the industry wasn’t quite there yet when we started conversations in 2018, from a chemist standpoint as well as an ingredient supplier standpoint. We feel the industry has caught up, and we were able to do this price point extremely well.”

Current State’s inaugural lineup features Vitamin C + Super Greens Brightening Serum, Peptide + Caffeine Firming Eye Cream ad Aoe + Algae Lightweight Gel Cream. In all, there are three cleansers, three serums, two moisturizers and an eye cream. Ingredients include salicylic acid, vitamin c, hyaluronic acid and retinol, which are denoted on each bottle.

“Our philosophy is ‘situational skin care,’” Parr said. “You need to have a relationship with your skin where you can understand it has different needs and desires on any given day. This is all about intuitive skin care…it was important for us to drive that philosophy home, to be able to deliver multiple different routines for people.”

Current State of Skin is rooted in optionality, and Parr is aiming for the sweet spot between flexibility and simplicity. “We’re not telling people their routine needs to have six, seven, eight or nine steps,” Parr said. “We’re telling people, ‘we’re giving you the tools for whatever state your skin is.’ I do three steps each time I do my skin care routine, and I follow the same philosophy for my hair as well.”

To that end, hair as a category is on Parr’s radar for expansion. Shorter term, though, the brand is working on another serum, cleanser and an SPF.

Current State of Skin will also offer straight-forward ingredient information and claims. Presenting hero ingredients right on the bottle is how Parr is communicating the brand’s value proposition. “The consumer can say, ‘Wow, we have six different antioxidants in this, eight different types of vitamins.’ They can start tallying up the value proposition and also learn ingredients in this way. We didn’t want to be confusing for the consumer. We weren’t trying to get fancy with the names, we wanted it to look cool and be functional when you look at the bottle,” she said.

“This is about putting the consumer in the driver’s seat,” Parr continued. “Be your own expert. No one knows your own skin better than you.”