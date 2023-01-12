Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants
MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
NOW CASTING: Disney+ series looks for background actors in Georgia
MACON, Ga — Looking to kick off a career in acting? A Disney + show is filming in Macon later this month and is looking for background actors. The Macon Film Commission says it is currently looking for background actors for season four of GENIUS, which is currently streaming on Disney+. This season of Genius focuses on the stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.
WMAZ
Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police: "Look for disgusting house on Montrose Street"
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Fort Valley Police Department is advising residents to be wary of a "disgusting" house on Montrose Street. In a Facebook post, the FVPD advises that people who live nearby use proper precautions in protecting themselves, going on to say that the house will be cleaned up by the City of Fort Valley Public Works, assisting with a code enforcement operation.
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
wgxa.tv
Apartment fire in Warner Robins leaves one person seriously injured
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was seriously injured in a fire at Richmond II Apartments on Feagin Mill Road. Warner Robins Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 12:17 A.M. on Tuesday, quickly locating the victim and turning them over to Fire and EMS personnel on the scene.
Macon’s roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from previous coverage. A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in...
'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,. unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition. Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to his business, he...
wgxa.tv
Two gun stores burglarized in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police are investigating multiple burglaries where guns and ammo are believed to have been taken. In a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it is stated that burglaries occurred at Oakridge Arms and Centerville Gun and Pawn, where investigators found that multiple weapons and an unknown amount of ammunition were stolen.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
WMAZ
Warner Robins man who was shot and killed Monday was involved in shootout before crash
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins man that was shot and killed on Monday was involved in an argument and shootout before crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Lt. Eric Gossman said Michael Cooper, 41, got into an argument with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
WMAZ
41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Loft building to replace Joseph N. Neel's and Blair's discount stores
MACON, Ga. — Before the wrecking ball hits two old store buildings in downtown Macon, folks will have a chance to say goodbye. former patrons will get a chance to reminisce on the days when the Joseph N. Neel's store and Blair's Discount Furniture store were open. The public...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
Comments / 1