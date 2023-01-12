ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
13WMAZ

Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants

MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NOW CASTING: Disney+ series looks for background actors in Georgia

MACON, Ga — Looking to kick off a career in acting? A Disney + show is filming in Macon later this month and is looking for background actors. The Macon Film Commission says it is currently looking for background actors for season four of GENIUS, which is currently streaming on Disney+. This season of Genius focuses on the stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley Police: "Look for disgusting house on Montrose Street"

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Fort Valley Police Department is advising residents to be wary of a "disgusting" house on Montrose Street. In a Facebook post, the FVPD advises that people who live nearby use proper precautions in protecting themselves, going on to say that the house will be cleaned up by the City of Fort Valley Public Works, assisting with a code enforcement operation.
FORT VALLEY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two gun stores burglarized in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police are investigating multiple burglaries where guns and ammo are believed to have been taken. In a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it is stated that burglaries occurred at Oakridge Arms and Centerville Gun and Pawn, where investigators found that multiple weapons and an unknown amount of ammunition were stolen.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy