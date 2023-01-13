ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Hires Former Apple Exec Ben King to Lead Digital Business (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
 4 days ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has tapped Ben King , a former Apple services executive, as senior VP of direct-to-consumer, overseeing the gaming division’s PlayStation Store and PlayStation’s DTC businesses.

At Sony Interactive Entertainment, King reports to Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations. Most recently, King was chief subscription officer at sports-streaming venture DAZN, where he led marketing, distribution and growth before leaving in mid-2022. Prior to joining DAZN in 2019, he spent more than 12 years at Apple, where he held various international marketing, business development and general management positions across iTunes, the App Store and Apple Music.

Commenting on his new role at SIE, King said, “The PlayStation Store has become one of the most visited digital media stores on the planet. This gives us the unique opportunity to think creatively about the relationship with our users, helping them to unlock maximum fun and joy from the PlayStation ecosystem, while simultaneously creating financial opportunity for our games studio partners.”

According to Sony, PlayStation’s digital services are engaged with by more than 100 million active users per month. “We have the ability to better serve our community by delivering more personalized experiences, helping each and every customer to discover the perfect entertainment for them, through the right channel, at the right time,” King said.

King, inspired by a gap year spent studying in Japan in 2001, began his career at high-growth startup Wireless Information Network (WIN), helping build Europe’s first internet and entertainment services for mobile phones. In 2006, he joined Apple to help drive the rollout and growth of the iTunes Store in Europe. His tenure at Apple included forming and leading the Apple Services division in emerging markets across Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, and developing the tech giant’s international growth strategy as the business shifted to subscription and access models.

King holds a master’s degree in Oriental studies – Chinese from St. Anne’s College at the University of Oxford. Outside the office, he spends his weekends coaching rugby, watching countless netball, football and cricket matches, playing “FIFA ’23” and “Rocket League” and introducing his kids “to as many international cuisines as he possibly can to try and inspire in them his love of travel and culture,” per his official bio.

VIP+ Analysis: PlayStation’s New Plan for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Emmy Award-Winning Director and Former Amazon Lead Luanne Dietz Joins Evolve Studios as VP of Branded Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Luanne Dietz, three-time Emmy award-winner and former Amazon content leader, has joined Evolve Studios as vice president of branded content. In the newly created role, Dietz will reach audiences through short and long-form films as well as brand partnerships and intentional brand campaigns. At Amazon, Dietz was the head of content strategy for The Climate Pledge. She also worked at Starbucks as director and visual story master of its human-centric video storytelling. Dietz led video game and entertainment industry content teams and at CNN was the first director hired for its brand studio Courageous. The Emmy Award-winning and Cannes Lion recipient...
Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Limited Series ‘Lois & Varga’ in Development at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Brosnahan is attached to lead a new limited series in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is currently titled “Lois & Varga” and is based on a short story by Lisa Taddeo. Miriam Battye is adapting the story for the screen, with “Bodies Bodies Bodies” director Halina Reijn attached to helm the pilot. The official logline states that the show “follows a newly-married couple that moves to a small and vaunted island after inheriting a heavenly parcel of oceanfront property. But once they arrive, they meet Varga, the island’s only stripper and yoga teacher, who...
Diederick Santer Steps Down as BritBox International’s Chief Creative Officer

Diederick Santer, chief creative officer at streamer BritBox International, has stepped down from his role. He joined just 18 months ago from Kudos with the mandate of curating a slate of top shows. Among the programs he has overseen are “Stonehouse,” which features “Succession’s” Matthew MacFadyen and is set to launch next week, and the upcoming Cary Grant biopic “Archie,” which stars Jason Isaacs. Santer, who reported into BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan, was also tasked with overseeing global programming, across all genres and international markets, including commissions and acquisitions, outside of the U.K. According to Santer’s LinkedIn, he stepped down earlier this month,...
Confluential Films Taps Myiea Coy as Senior Vice President of Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Myiea Coy, the Emmy-winning executive producer of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” has joined Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films as senior vice president of television. Coy joins the production company after serving as vice president of development at Bunim Murray Productions, where she co-developed PBS’ “The Day You Begin,” executive produced “Collab Crib” and produced “Real World Homecoming: New York” for Paramount+. “Confluential Films is a place where underrepresented voices not only have the opportunity to tell their stories, but as a company that prioritizes those narratives as necessary ones in our industry and our world,” said Oliver, the company’s CEO...
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek Paid $24.2 Million in 2022, Set to Receive More Than $20 Million in Severance

Bob Chapek, who was fired as CEO by Disney last fall, received a pay package worth $24.18 million for 2022 and is set to receive severance payments worth more than $20 million. The company’s board on Nov. 20 announced that it was replacing Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger for a two-year term. In a proxy statement filed Tuesday, Disney provided a detailed timeline of the events that culminated with Chapek’s termination, Iger’s appointment as interim CEO and activist investor Nelson Peltz’s attempt to join the company’s board. The Disney board “determined that Mr. Chapek was no longer the right person to serve...
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli to Kick Off Applause Entertainment, Film Companion Show ‘Modern Masters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A focus on “RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli will kick off “Modern Masters,” a documentary series on contemporary Indian creators. The series is coproduced by the $60 billion Aditya Birla group’s prolific content production arm, Applause Entertainment, headed by Indian television pioneer Sameer Nair and Film Companion, one of India’s leading English-language entertainment journalism platforms, led by former Variety journalist Anupama Chopra. Originated by former Film Companion journalist Baradwaj Rangan and Avinash Prakash, who works for the platform, the series developed because Chopra felt the dearth of credible documentaries on contemporary Indian cinema. “I feel like the Indian film industry is not very...
Ex-Telemundo Top Exec Marcos Santana Launches Mar Ros Media, Targeting Gaming, Esports, Sustainability

In a groundbreaking move for the film-TV scene in the U.S. Hispanic, Latin America and Spain, ex-NBC Universal Telemundo honcho Marcos Santana is launching Mas Ros Media, a new venture with offices in Barcelona and Miami whose productions target gaming and esports communities and their families. Currently developing 16 projects ranging from 6-8 episode fiction series to documentaries, reality shows and movies, Mas Ros Media also aims to ensure sustainability at every stage of the production process. It will use the services of Madrid-based Mrs. Greenfilm, Spain’s leading – and fast growing – sustainability consultancy firm for the film-TV industry.   Focusing on...
Canada’s Nelvana Greenlights Ashley Spires’ ‘Millie Magnificent’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana has greenlit “Millie Magnificent,” a new original CG animated preschool series inspired by Canadian author and illustrator Ashley Spires’ “The Most Magnificent Thing.” The 52-episode series kicked off production with a planned launch for next year, following up on Nelvana’s first animated short, the award-winning “The Most Magnificent Thing.” According to the company there is already strong interest from international broadcasters for “Millie Magnificent” and the series is “set to deliver in 2024.” “The Most Magnificent Thing” revolves around a little girl who perseveres through tough situations. It was designed to promote creativity and teach children how to regulate...
Plimsoll Productions Hires Andrea Jackson as Creative Director of Factual Entertainment

Natural history producer Plimsoll Productions has appointed leading formats and distribution executive Andrea Jackson as its new creative director of factual entertainment. Jackson will report directly to CEO Grant Mansfield, and will be joining the Plimsoll executive leadership group. In her new role, she will develop, package and serve as executive producer across formats and factual content. She has a long history with the company, have transitioned from her role at Magnify Media, the independent distribution house she founded, led and sold to Plimsoll in 2020. Establishing Magnify Media in 2015, Jackson collaborated with rights owners and worked across unscripted and scripted...
TCL Named Official TV Partner of the NFL Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. TCL has been named the official TV partner of the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVII in February, following the electronics company’s revolutionary home theater innovations that it revealed at CES 2023. The next year will see a fresh rebrand of the company’s award-winning portfolio, including an expanded lineup of QLED screens and impressive sound bars that the NFL believes are the optimal way for fans to experience sports watching from home. “As TV and sports have long been a winning...
SiriusXM Hires Ex-Wall Street Journal CMO Suzi Watford for New Business Development Role

SiriusXM has recruited Suzi Watford, most recently chief marketing and membership officer at Dow Jones, for a newly created role leading the satellite radio and audio-streaming company’s growth strategy. Watford has been named senior VP and chief growth officer for SiriusXM, based at the company’s New York City headquarters and reporting to chief commercial officer Joe Verbrugge. In the new position, Watford will oversee SiriusXM’s enterprise-level growth strategy across a variety of key areas, including the company’s streaming subscription business as well as corporate marketing, analytics and research for SiriusXM and Pandora. Watford worked for more than two decades at News Corp,...
Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading talent agency UTA has signed Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm of Webtoon and Wattpad, for representation in all areas. The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an online cartoon company owned by Naver, the Korean tech giant. In recent years, web stories and web cartons have fueled dozens of film and TV series adaptations. As media properties such digital IP is attractive as the stories and cartoon have built-in audiences...
CEO Sally Jo Fifer to Depart Independent Television Service

The Independent Television Service president and CEO Sally Jo Fifer has announced her imminent departure, the org announced Tuesday. Fifer will remain in her role until a replacement has been onboarded. “What a gift it has been these past 22 years to serve film artists who engage and transform our hearts and minds — make us more empathetic, more just, more wise,” Fifer said in an ITVS press release. “They give us hope for a better future.” The nonprofit organization is an incubator for indie filmmakers that both co-produces documentary films and raises funding for production. During her tenure, Fifer tripled the...
Newen-Owned Nimbus Film Buys Stake in ‘The Rain’ Danish Producer Tall and Small

Nimbus Film, the Newen Studios-owned Danish production company, has bought a stake in Tall and Small, the outfit behind hit Netflix series such as “The Rain,” “Nisser” and “Chosen.” Besides Tall and Small and Nimbus Studios, Newen Studios’ growing footprint in Scandinavia also includes Anagram, a Swedish/Norwegian production company, and the Danish banner Real Lava ApS. Tall and Small was founded by author Jannik Tai Mosholt and producer Christian Potalivo in 2020. Under the new partnership, Nimbus Film takes over a minority stake of Tall and Small, while Tai and Mosholt will remain majority shareholders. Nimbus Film, founded by CEO...
Vin Di Bona Sells ‘AFV’ Production Franchise to Clarion Capital Partners, Teams With Venture 10 to Build Content Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

The house that “AFV” built is about to get a lot bigger. Vin Di Bona, creator and executive producer of ABC’s enduring unscripted franchise “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has sold a majority stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and Fishbowl Worldwide Media to a private investor group led by Clarion Capital Partners. The transaction calls for Di Bona’s operation to be the cornerstone of a portfolio of content and production assets managed under the Venture 10 Studio Group umbrella, led by Hans Schiff, a longtime unscripted agent and alum of CAA and WME, and producer John Stevens. Clarion Capital, previously a key...
Audible Inks First-Look Deal With Daniel Dae Kim for Audio Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

Premium audio storytelling platform Audible announced a multiproject development and first-look deal with award-winning actor, director and producer Daniel Dae Kim. The first project under the pact is “Yellow Face,” an audio adaptation of David Henry Hwang’s play of the same name that will be produced by Audible Studios in collaboration with Kim’s 3AD production company. Audible doesn’t have a release date for “Yellow Face” as yet. “Yellow Face” addresses topics of race at the interaction of media and politics. It begins with the 1990s controversy over color-blind casting for the musical “Miss Saigon” — before spinning into a comic fantasy,...
NBCUniversal Taps Comcast Exec Amy Geary as SVP, Content Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal recruited Amy Geary, a seven-year veteran of parent company Comcast, as senior VP of content distribution. Geary, who starts at NBCU on Jan. 17, will oversee the media company’s key distribution partnerships including with Apple, DirecTV, Google and YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon, the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and other distributors. She reports to Matt Schnaars, president, content distribution at NBCU. “In addition to Amy’s impressive credentials and deep understanding of the media space, she brings to [NBCUniversal] Content Distribution a valuable combination of strong intellect, a broad industry network and excellent leadership qualities,” Schnaars said in announcing her appointment....
