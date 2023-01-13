Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Chapman Sears Hometown closing as franchise declares bankruptcy
Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy Dec. 20, 2022, with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. That decision resulted the fire sales from all 115 Sears Hometown locations nationwide. The Sears Hometown in Chapman is facing the same fate. "I feel bad for the other owners that are...
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Conner, Jerome; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Violation of protection order; Unknown circumstance.
Next Saline County commodities distribution Wednesday
The next commodities distribution for Saline County is Wednesday. The distribution, by Sunrise Presbyterian Church, is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. One box of food will be distributed per household. Food items to be distributed include apple sauce, mixed fruit, peas, cream corn,...
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Enterprise receives funds to expand afterschool program
Enterprise Elementary School has received funding from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to cover to cover the costs for more students to attend the after-school program. On an average day the program has about four to six students attend but that number jumps when there are special activities planned,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather tracking into the state tonight
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, and Saline counties through 2 PM. Low visibility is the case along much of I-70 this afternoon. Be sure to have your headlights on. Highs this afternoon will be above average, in the 50s for Southern Kansas and the...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Janet A. Groninga
Janet A. Groninga, age 76, of Manhattan died Jan. 12, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas after a long battle with a form of atypical Parkinsonism and manifesting symptoms associated with Multiple System Atrophy. She was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter...
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Bailey organizes MLK Day of Service for 14th year
Jackie Bailey hosted her annual Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Abilene Senior Center Jan. 16. The day of service entails providing senior citizens with a free meal that will be delivered to them at their homes. The meal includes homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffins, fruit and a cookie.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Tessa Bender to continue volleyball career at Pratt CC
Abilene senior Tessa Bender will officially continue her volleyball playing career at the college level as she has signed to play at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas. Bender who is a defensive specialist, signed back in November and chose Pratt junior college over other schools who contacted her from the KCAC division. Bender’s first offers of interest began coming after she attended a summer college showcase combine where coaches had the opportunity to see her in action.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Jerome Tang urges Kansas State fans to remove hatred from basketball rivalry with KU
“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team.”
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
