Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
The Detroit Free Press

The 2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic will be determined by you

In recent years, metro Detroit’s culinary scene has been bustling. New restaurants have opened consistently and the range of cuisines available has grown exponentially. And then there are the eateries that have been serving diners for decades. There’s that age-old diner where you once stood on tiptoes to peer over the counter as a parent settled the check at the register. The Coney Island you’d visit for a bite after a late-night shift. The takeout spot where you pick up dinner for family birthdays. The bakery you stop into to break a religious fast. The spot where you had your first legal cocktail or the family-run restaurant where you’ve enjoyed a meal after church for as long as you can remember.
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
plymouthvoice.com

Remembering Martin Luther King’s visit to Detroit – 60 years ago

Jan. 15, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Two months before Martin Luther King’s infamous March on Washington took place the civil rights leader was joined in Detroit by Mayor Jerome C. Cavanagh, Reverend C.L. Franklin and other political leaders along with members of a recently formed Detroit Council for Human Rights. Just days before, 37-year-old civil rights activist Medger Evers had been shot in the back by a white supremacist in Jackson, Mississippi. Evers, a husband and father, served as the first field secretary for the NAACP and was a distinguished World War II veteran.
