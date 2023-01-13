Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
George Clinton can’t give up the funk
P-Funk comes out of retirement to perform in Detroit on Friday
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
fox2detroit.com
Transformation of former Inkster home of Malcolm X into museum starts
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Construction has started this week at the former Inkster home of Malcolm X. A group called Project We Hope, Dream, and Believe has fought for years to make the former home of the civil rights leader a landmark. "When we get done with the house,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
Carscoops
The Legendary “Black Ghost” That Dominated Detroit Street Racing In The ’70s Could Now Be Yours
Mecum Auctions announced today that it has been consigned to sell a legend of the muscle car mythos. This 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE is better known by the name it earned while street racing in Detroit in the ’70s: The Black Ghost. Although its ownership had long...
The 2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic will be determined by you
In recent years, metro Detroit’s culinary scene has been bustling. New restaurants have opened consistently and the range of cuisines available has grown exponentially. And then there are the eateries that have been serving diners for decades. There’s that age-old diner where you once stood on tiptoes to peer over the counter as a parent settled the check at the register. The Coney Island you’d visit for a bite after a late-night shift. The takeout spot where you pick up dinner for family birthdays. The bakery you stop into to break a religious fast. The spot where you had your first legal cocktail or the family-run restaurant where you’ve enjoyed a meal after church for as long as you can remember.
Detroit businesswoman Gretchen Carhartt Valade leaves behind a symphony of accomplishments
Heaven just got more interesting and no doubt a little jazzier with the arrival of Gretchen Carhartt Valade, of Carhartt family fame, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Known as “the Angel of Jazz,” the beloved mother, grandmother, executive and philanthropist leaves a symphony of accomplishments behind.
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
fox2detroit.com
Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
plymouthvoice.com
Remembering Martin Luther King’s visit to Detroit – 60 years ago
Jan. 15, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Two months before Martin Luther King’s infamous March on Washington took place the civil rights leader was joined in Detroit by Mayor Jerome C. Cavanagh, Reverend C.L. Franklin and other political leaders along with members of a recently formed Detroit Council for Human Rights. Just days before, 37-year-old civil rights activist Medger Evers had been shot in the back by a white supremacist in Jackson, Mississippi. Evers, a husband and father, served as the first field secretary for the NAACP and was a distinguished World War II veteran.
With strong connection to Martin Luther King Jr., Detroit man says Movement is alive today
When Dr. Robert O. Bland is asked about important moments in his life, he sometimes pauses to collect his thoughts, which is not surprising given the richness of events he has experienced during his nearly 90 years of living. However, when Bland was recently asked to estimate the number of...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
After losing uncle to MS, Livonia woman started kindness projects in his honor
A local woman who was inspired to give to others thanks to the kindness of her late uncle is now inspiring others to give.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Detroit News
'How do you just lose a painting like that?': DIA packed in wake of Van Gogh controversy
Detroit — Cheryle Van Wert said she can't fathom how a $5 million Vincent van Gogh painting could have disappeared for six years before turning up at the Detroit Institute of Arts — but she said she drove 100 miles Sunday from Saginaw to the museum to see for herself the artwork that's the subject of a federal lawsuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit comes in 6th on Orkin’s annual ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities’ list
Orkin released their annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and Detroit dropped two spots and ranked number six. Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing also made the list. Orkin ranked Chicago as number one followed by New York City and Philadelphia. In a release, Orkin says they based their...
