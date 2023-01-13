Read full article on original website
Brazil's CTC expects more genetically modified sugarcane use after China approval
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Centro de Tecnologia Canavieira (CTC) expects its home country to accelerate the adoption of its genetically modified (GM) sugarcane after China approved imports of two varieties, CTC told Reuters on Tuesday. The varieties, CTC20Bt and CTC9001Bt, are resistant to stem-boring insects, a pest...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on record Brazil crop expectations, China growth worries
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping for the first time in four sessions, as expectations of an all-time high Brazilian crop and concerns over economic growth in top consumer China weighed on the market. Wheat fell, while corn slid from a...
Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability. "The supply and production of white corn in our country are important...
China 2022 pork output up 4.6% to 55.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 55.41 million tonnes of pork in 2022, up 4.6% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. China's pig herd increased by 0.7% to 452.56 million head, the National Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill) © Copyright...
GRAINS-Corn, soy turn up on U.S. export data, rallying from early declines
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn and soybean futures rallied on Tuesday after a U.S. holiday weekend as signs of export demand and follow-through support from last week's bullish U.S. government supply/demand reports overshadowed early pressure from wetter South American weather forecasts, traders said. Wheat...
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on China demand concerns, supply hopes
Soy falls after 2-week high on Friday; corn, wheat ease too. Argentina rain chances, big Brazil crop outlook also curb prices. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday to break a three-session rally...
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 pork output highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output increased 4.6% in 2022 from 2021 to reach its highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports rise 6% to 17.67 mln tonnes on year
(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)
GRAINS-Soybeans up for 5th session, at 7-month high on strong demand
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed to a seven-month top on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth consecutive session on expectations of strong demand, led by top importer China. Wheat slid after four sessions of gains, while corn ticked lower, easing from its highest since early Nov. FUNDAMENTALS.
UPDATE 1-EU concerns on green subsidy law are top U.S. priority -U.S. trade chief
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States has placed the highest priority on addressing European Union fears that the U.S. green subsidies law will lure clean tech businesses to United States at Europe's expense, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday. The United States and the European Union...
Britain's wheat imports behind last season's pace
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in November and are running well behind last year's pace, customs data showed on Tuesday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 67,899 tonnes, down from 128,202 tonnes in October. Canada was the largest supplier in November, shipping 26,336 tonnes. Cumulative imports...
German minister to propose withdrawal from use of crop-based biofuels
HAMBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German environment minister Steffi Lemke said on Tuesday she would soon send proposals to the cabinet for the country to withdraw from the use of crop-based biofuels to achieve reductions in greenhouse gases. “Biofuels stand for land consumption and loss of biological diversity,” Lemke said...
Russia's 2022 grain crop at 153.8 mln t, wheat at 104.43 mln t - Ifax
MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia's 2022 grain crop reached 153.8 million tonnes, including 104.43 of wheat, Interfax reported, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 10-14 cents, soy down 9-11 cents, corn down 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 14 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower on dim U.S....
China ends de facto ban on Marvel films after more than three years
China has ended its de facto ban on Marvel films, with superhero flicks Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania both locking in surprise release dates, after a three-and-a-half-year gap that has cost Disney hundreds of millions in ticket sales. The films will be released in February,...
Weather hits quality of Ukraine's corn crop - agriculture minister
KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The quality of Ukraine's corn crop has been hit by poor weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday. "It is much worse this year, because... we have entered into a lengthy, stretched winter harvest, which is rather difficult," Solskyi told a news conference. "There are large swings in temperature, which... is firstly difficult for farmers to work in, secondly it harms quality."
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on long liquidation, rising grains
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, on spillover weakness from feeder cattle futures and long liquidation as market players responded to a hefty net long position held by commodity funds, analysts said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.725 cent at 157.0...
UPDATE 1-Equatorial Marine tops Singapore list of 2022 marine fuel suppliers
(Adds details) By Jeslyn Lerh SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022, while Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd climbed two spots to become third-largest supplier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed. Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd maintained fourth in 2022 as with the previous year, while Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell two spots to fifth. OTHER NOTABLE MOVES Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd and Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd each rose by four spots, respectively, to the eight and ninth position, the MPA data showed. Eng Hua Company Pte Ltd climbed by six spots to the 11th position. The company has expanded their bunkering fleet and team in the past year, according to market sources. Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd fell seven spots to the 13th place. The supplier's licence was suspended for two months in August last year after the company was found to have supplied contaminated fuel to ships. Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the latest entrant to Singapore's licensed bunker supplier space, took the 19th spot for 2022. The company had been growing its bunkering volumes after it obtained a bunker licence last year. Meanwhile, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd fell seven places to the 29th position. The company's trading volumes in the Singapore bunkering space have slowed since the start of last year, with some traders having departed from their team, market sources said. Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022 at Singapore as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on global ship refuelling demand. 2022 Bunker Suppliers by Volume Move Ranking from 2021 Ranking 1 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD +1 2 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD -1 3 TFG MARINE PTE LTD +2 4 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 0 5 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD -2 6 BP SINGAPORE PTE. LIMITED +1 7 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD +2 8 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD +4 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD +4 10 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD -2 11 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD +6 12 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD +3 13 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD -7 14 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 0 15 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD -5 16 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 0 17 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD +1 18 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD +2 19 SINOPEC FUEL OIL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD New 20 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD -9 21 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD +2 22 TOTALENERGIES MARINE FUELS PTE LTD -3 23 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD -2 24 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD +7 25 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD -1 26 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD -1 27 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD -1 28 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD +2 29 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD -7 30 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD -1 31 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD +1 32 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD -4 33 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD +5 34 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD -7 35 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 0 36 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD -3 37 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD -1 38 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD +1 39 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD -2 40 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD -6 41 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD -1 42 BUNKER B PTE LTD -1 (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
