2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
2023 01/21 – Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 85, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born November 23, 1937, in Edinburgh, Illinois, the son of Victor A. Smith and Ada M. (Hanna) Smith. He married Mary Ellen Roper on June 6, 1959, and she survives in Walnut Hill.
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
2023 01/18 – Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Tanner
Elizabeth “Ann” Tanner, age 68 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Marion County Fair Queen and talent winners to compete at State this weekend
Marion County Fair Queen Delaney Kell of Salem will compete this weekend for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She is among 72 county fair queens seeking the title. Kell says she has been practicing for the competition that gets underway Friday at the Crown Plaza and Convention...
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
Orphans Open With Win, MTC Starts, NIT & BIT are in action along with Okawville Tournament
The Centralia Orphans opened up the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Tournament last night with an easy 63-31 win over West Frankfort. The tournament continues tonight as the Orphans will play Cairo at 6 followed by West Frankfort and Herrin. The MTC Tournament got underway as Grayville beat Patoka/Odin 76-61. They advance...
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
2023 01/19 – Shirley Finn
Shirley Finn, 86, of Texico, passed away at 12:31 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital, in Mt. Vernon. She was born November 20, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Jesse McDonald and Martha Jewell (Lisenby) Roberson. On February 26, 1955, she eloped, with her high school sweetheart, Kellie Finn, to Corinth, Mississippi. They stayed enamored with one another, and everyone knew it. They both worked hard and made family life fun. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
Salem City Council raises water and sewer rates 15%
The Salem City Council has voted to raise water and sewer rates by 15 percent. City Manager Rex Barbee says the increase will catch the city up from 13 years of no increases before a 25-percent increase was approved a year and a half ago. “With the approval of the...
Marion County’s 200th Birthday Celebration begins next Tuesday
A yearlong 200th Birthday Celebration for Marion County is set to begin next Tuesday, January 24th. County Board Chair Debbie Smith and Bicentennial Committee Chair Adam Smith are inviting everyone to the kickoff at the Marion County Courthouse. Doors will open at 5:30 and the program will begin at six.
Centralia Recycling Center closed Saturday, January 21st
The Centralia Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, January 21st. Our staff has a scheduled appointment.
Bobcats Open Greenville Tournament With Blowout Win
The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up the Greenville Tournament with a convincing 51-22 win over Hillsboro. Trey Clark finished with 18 for Salem, Keytin Grawe added 10, Landen Maxey 8 and Avery Gullion 6. Salem is off until Thursday when they play Triad in the championship semifinals. Tonight the Raccoon...
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
Orphans fall to Mount Vernon on Friday
Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.
