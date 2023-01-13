Read full article on original website
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Listen to the harrowing 911 call made for Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper frantically tried to direct emergency responders to the singer’s mansion after finding her boss unresponsive, according to a 911 call obtained by The Post. Presley, 54, fatally succumbed after being rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California on Thursday, when her heart apparently stopped several times before she was declared dead. “What’s the address of your emergency?” an operator asked the distraught housekeeper, who called 911 from Presley’s home in Calabasas. The housekeeper for Elvis’ daughter struggled to get her words out and seemed frantic. “Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” the responder...
Hillside collapses in front of Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills home, crushes singer's Jaguar
A landslide left Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills mansion precariously close to the edge of a washed-out hillside.
