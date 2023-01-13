ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Cristobal Patiño
3d ago

So, will they REALLY TAKE CARE OF THEM OR WATCH HIM DIE? EVERY TIME I've been in either OU's or ST. Anthony's for medical attention, all they've done is watch me seize; and not even THINK 'BOUT TREATING ME! 😡😤

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
KOCO

Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy