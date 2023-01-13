Read full article on original website
Cristobal Patiño
3d ago
So, will they REALLY TAKE CARE OF THEM OR WATCH HIM DIE? EVERY TIME I've been in either OU's or ST. Anthony's for medical attention, all they've done is watch me seize; and not even THINK 'BOUT TREATING ME! 😡😤
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
KOCO
Suspect shot, killed himself after chase ended in crash in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say the man who died after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Around 12:35 p.m., an officer saw a truck that had been reported stolen out of Missouri. Police said...
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
KOCO
Motorcyclist hit by car, taken to hospital in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Oklahoma City. A person was riding a motorcycle down Southwest 29th Street just before 8 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist was then hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Police think latest OKC homicide was an accidental shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is treating the latest shooting death in Oklahoma City as an accident. The post Police think latest OKC homicide was an accidental shooting appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
news9.com
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
KOCO
Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE OKC Crash
One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OCPD Identifies 17-Year-Old Found Dead On Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City Police have identified a homicide victim from Christmas Eve. Investigators said Eric Lopez, 17, was found in a ditch near Southwest 59th Street and South Harvey Avenue. Police said they have not made any arrests on the case.
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
KOCO
Family of victim in fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talks about their tragic loss
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The family of a victim in the fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talked about their tragic loss. The victims were identified as John Hazelton of Edmond and Jonathan Benton of Mustang. KOCO 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims about their tragic loss.
