Manhattan, KS

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2024 DL Francis Brewu talks Iowa State offer

Columbus (Ohio) Thomas Worthington junior defensive lineman Francis Brewu has received three offers this week, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Iowa State to add to his existing offer from Ohio. "It means everything," the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Brewu said. "There was a lot of stressful nights where I was wondering if l...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge

Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Pair of Tennessee guards OUT against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MISS — Tennessee senior guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key will not play in Tuesday night's game against Mississippi State according to a UT spokesman. Vescovi reaggravated a previous left shoulder injury on Saturday afternoon in the Vols' loss to Kentucky, while Key was feeling sick prior to the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State

Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
AMES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

