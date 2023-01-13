Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission
Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target
The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
2024 DL Francis Brewu talks Iowa State offer
Columbus (Ohio) Thomas Worthington junior defensive lineman Francis Brewu has received three offers this week, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Iowa State to add to his existing offer from Ohio. "It means everything," the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Brewu said. "There was a lot of stressful nights where I was wondering if l...
Matt Rhule making an impression on top-ranked recruit Dylan Raiola and his family
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was in Arizona last week spending time watching Chandler (Ariz.) High five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola throw. Raiola is 247Sports No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle, and the Huskers legacy is that high on Rhule’s board in the junior class as well. “He’s...
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
PODCAST: Brian Dohn talks Cephas, Speca and Penn State recruiting; 2023 roster takes shape
Penn State is coming off a massive recruiting weekend and picked up a key Class of 2024 commitment on Tuesday afternoon, so we bring in Brian Dohn to help break it all down. The 247Sports national recruiting analyst provided plenty of updates on the site after a Saturday Junior Day event on campus, and we've got a lot to discuss during this episode.
Pair of Tennessee guards OUT against Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, MISS — Tennessee senior guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key will not play in Tuesday night's game against Mississippi State according to a UT spokesman. Vescovi reaggravated a previous left shoulder injury on Saturday afternoon in the Vols' loss to Kentucky, while Key was feeling sick prior to the game.
Jayden Limar updates transition to Oregon, prep for Poly Bowl
The Oregon Ducks will be well represented in this year's 2023 Polynesian Bowl, with six players committed to the Ducks taking part in the all-star football game. One of those.
2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch discusses recruitment
Jesse McCulloch is one of the more coveted bigs around the midwest in the junior class. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center out of Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East has four schools prioritizing him as of late and he has his first official visit set. "Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama too,"...
The state of Oregon's RB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
Thompson's NIL deal with The 1890 Initiative encouraging for Husker QB conversation
It had already been stated that Casey Thompson was returning to the Huskers in 2023. But for those who prefer more evidence, Nebraska's starting quarterback last season has signed an NIL deal with The 1890 Initiative, announced by the collective on social media on Tuesday morning. Thompson returns to what...
