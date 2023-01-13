ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 16

steve morris
4d ago

more nuts making policy. please save us from people trying to control the weather.

Reply
16
Just Myself
3d ago

She gives the term VP a whole new meaning - Village Pinhead.

Reply
18
Dennis Perry
2d ago

Wasted tax payer dollars on a complete disgrace!!

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Washington Examiner

Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive

WMed gets largest federal grant in school history

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to enhance mental and behavioral health training for pediatric residents. The funding is part of the Primary Care...
KALAMAZOO, MI
archpaper.com

Mid-lawsuit against former Princeton colleagues, Alejandro Zaera‐Polo declares that “from now on white males answer back”

Alejandro Zaera-Polo, a former dean and architecture professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture (PSOA), has registered his distaste for contemporary academia in two different courts: Last August, he filed a suit in Mercer County Superior Court against the Trustees of Princeton University, university administrators, and former colleagues Mónica Ponce de León, Elizabeth Diller, and V. Mitch McEwen, among others, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, discrimination and defamation, the creation of a hostile work environment, and other violations.
PRINCETON, NJ
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy