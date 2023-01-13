ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging

By Jason Hall
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GGq5_0kDf9tx600
Photo: Moment RF

Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results among mice and could show similar results in people.

The combined experiments -- which were conducted during a span of 13 years -- published Thursday (January 12) in the scientific journal Cell reported that old, blind mice regained eyesight, developed smarter brains and built healthier muscle and kidney tissue, challenging the theory that DNA was the only cause of aging, as it proved that chemical and structural changes to chromatin played a factor without altering genetic code.

The research showed that a breakdown in epigenetic information caused the mice to age and the restoration of the epigenome reversed aging effects.

“It’s not junk, it’s not damage that causes us to get old,” said anti-aging expert David Sinclair , a professor of genetics in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School who also serves as co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research, during the health and wellness event Life Itself, presented in partnership with CNN . “We believe it’s a loss of information — a loss in the cell’s ability to read its original DNA so it forgets how to function — in much the same way an old computer may develop corrupted software. I call it the information theory of aging.”

Jae-Hyun Yang , a genetics researcher in the Sinclair lab who c-authored the study, claimed that the recent experiments would "transform the way we view the process of aging and the way we approach the treatment of diseases associated with aging," with similar results expected for humans.

“We hope these results are seen as a turning point in our ability to control aging,” Sinclair added via Harvard Medical School's website . “This is the first study showing that we can have precise control of the biological age of a complex animal; that we can drive it forwards and backwards at will.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
HealthDay

Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
Freethink

New killer CRISPR system is unlike any scientists have seen

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A unique CRISPR system that destroys infected cells is unlike anything scientists have ever seen before — and it...
Freethink

“Jumping genes”: A new model of Alzheimer’s

The causes of Alzheimer’s Disease are complex and mysterious. Alzheimer’s is characterized by the build-up of plaques and tangles, consisting of insoluble amyloid and tau proteins, respectively, in the brain tissue, and for decades it was widely believed that plaques are the culprit. Pharmaceutical companies have developed hundreds...
Apple Insider

Undiagnosed heart blockage detected thanks to Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A woman credits herApple Watch with saving her life after the ECG app discovered an previously undiagnosed heart condition. The Apple Watch Series 4 and later includes an app that can detect irregular heart...
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy