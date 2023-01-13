ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
LANSING, MI
iheart.com

Man, 30, found shot dead outside Grand Rapids club

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A father of two was shot and killed outside the Metro Grand Rapids club early Saturday morning. Jontell White, 30, was found dead at the scene just before 2 a.m. Captain Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded quickly to the incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting

An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
