Police identify man killed by gunfire in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city over the weekend as 30-year-old Jontell White. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled White’s death as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17.
Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
WILX-TV
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
iheart.com
Shooting suspect arrested after officers surround southeast-side home
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police say one person has been arrested after shooting someone on the southeast side last night. It happened near Alexander Street and Alto Avenue. The suspect was arrested after authorities surrounded a home. Details about the shooting have yet to be released.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police took a man into custody Sunday night, Jan. 15, in connection to a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that left one person hospitalized, Grand Rapids police said. Officers were flagged down by a witness shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of...
iheart.com
Man, 30, found shot dead outside Grand Rapids club
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A father of two was shot and killed outside the Metro Grand Rapids club early Saturday morning. Jontell White, 30, was found dead at the scene just before 2 a.m. Captain Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded quickly to the incident.
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
Grand Rapids police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
Fennville superintendent speaks on sisters killed in suspected murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Hagger sisters were described as quiet, kind and loving, the exact students that teachers would love to have. Sunday afternoon's visitation and Monday's funeral will be meant to reflect that love. "Speaking to the family, they just talk about how they are going to be...
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
Man in critical condition after collision near Grand Rapids airport
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Byron Center man is in critical condition after a head-on collision with another truck, Michigan State Police said. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, near the area of M-6 at Broadmoor Avenue SE. Troopers said the Byron Center man was...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
One person shot in the leg at Kentwood apartment, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – A person is recovering after being shot in the leg Friday evening, Jan. 13. The Kentwood Police Department responded around 5:42 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment on Breton Avenue SE near 44th Street SE, a news release said. Police officers provided medical treatment for...
WOOD
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, as will the breeze out of the southeast. Lows will fall to the freezing mark.
KDPS officer arrested in Georgia for fraud
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.
Money dispute led to man’s August fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A dispute over money taken for a room rental that never came to fruition was likely the reason behind a fatal August shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 13 on charges of felony murder,...
