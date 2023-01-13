ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

On3.com

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards talks upcoming surgery, Blake Corum return, more

Michigan Wolverines football junior running back Donovan Edwards, along with two teammates — sophomore tight end Colston Loveland and sophomore cornerback Will Johnson — hosted a youth camp in the Detroit area on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In an exclusive conversation with TheWolverine.com, Edwards provided an update on his right hand injury, discussed his 2022 season and weighed in on senior running back Blake Corum opting to return to school rather than jump to the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
