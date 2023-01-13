Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
ComicBook
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window
Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Fans Are Loving the First 30th-Anniversary Special Footage
Power Rangers has dropped the first footage from its new 30th-Anniversary special now in the works for Netflix, and fans are absolutely loving what they have seen so far! As part of the major milestone for the franchise, actors from the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers seasons will be making their big comeback to the series for a brand new special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. With the new special coming to Netflix later this Spring, fans have gotten to see the first look at what to expect from this new age take on such a classic franchise.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Announces Final Season Special
Attack on Titan recently released a new trailer for the final part of its anime adaptation, with Studio MAPPA looking to bring the Scout Regiment's story to a close once and for all. With the first installment of the final season set to land this March, the franchise is looking to air a new special that will take fans behind the scenes to see how the series will end via the battle which sees Mikasa, Armin, and their allies fighting against Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans.
ComicBook
Netflix Scraps Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation After Two Years
Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
ComicBook
Why The Walking Dead Spinoffs Are Six Episodes
In 2010, The Walking Dead debuted with a six-episode first season, which cabler AMC followed with a 13-episode second season in 2011. By 2012, after record-breaking ratings, the Breaking Bad and Mad Men network ordered 16 episodes of The Walking Dead, splitting the third season into two eight-episode blocks. The 16-episode format would continue until the flagship show's expanded eleventh season: a three-part, 24-episode final season aired over two years. In 2023, AMC's Walking Dead Universe continues with a two-part, 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and two new spinoffs consisting of six episodes each: Dead City and Daryl Dixon.
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Trailer Released
Sailor Moon is gearing up for its next release! Later this year, Usagi and the gang will return to the screen with Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie. And now, the two-part movie has released a special trailer highlighting the Sailor Starlights trio!. As you can see above, the clip wastes...
ComicBook
New Netflix Documentary Is the #2 Movie, but Many Viewers Think It's Exploitative
Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing what everyone has been watching for the past week. The #2 movie on the entire platform was the Netflix original true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was watched over 21.2 million hours by subscribers. Considering the subject matter and niche appeal of documentaries on Netflix's platform anyway it's a decent premiere for the movie, the problem however is that many users are taking a lot of issue with the way that the documentary presents its lead subject. We're going to dig into mild spoilers for the movie in order to discuss why some aren't thrilled with it..
ComicBook
Netflix Tweet About Cancelling Shows Resurfaces & the Internet is Having a Field Day
One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
ComicBook
Retta to Star in Murder by the Book From Good Girls Creator
A mini Good Girls reunion is headed to NBC. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the network has given a pilot order to Murder by the Book, a new drama series created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. Retta previously starred on Good Girls, which Bans created and Krebs wrote and executive produced, from 2018 to 2021. Retta's filmography also includes Parks and Recreation, Tuca & Bertie, and Kroll Show. She has had a talent holding deal with NBC Universal, NBC's parent company, since 2022.
ComicBook
Puss in Boots Contains the Greatest Attack on Titan Reference: Watch
Shrek did a lot of good for audiences years ago, and its legacy lives on thanks to Puss in Boots. The character has been around Hollywood for decades now, and the cat's latest movie has become a box-office hit. Of course, most fans know what to expect when they buy a ticket for Puss in Boots, but the series surprised fans in a big way this year thanks to Attack on Titan. After all, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish contains a tribute to the anime, and it is actually pretty much perfect.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Fandom Outs Its Hardest Takes On the Series
Dragon Ball is an institution in the world of anime, with the original series, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super following Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters in their many battles. While the anime's television series has yet to confirm when it will return, last year saw Gohan and Piccolo leading the charge in a brand new movie and the manga series has returned in Weekly Shonen Jump, with teenage Goten and Trunks hitting the streets as the world's newest superheroes. Now, fans are sharing their "hardest takes" for the Shonen franchise.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Teases a Todoroki Family Reunion
My Hero Academia is still recovering from everything that happened during the first half of Season 6 as both the heroes and villains took major damage and losses over the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the newest episode is teasing that the Todoroki family will be back on the road to recovery with a family reunion on the way. With the anime kicking off the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with its latest episodes, Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the heroes are now in the wake of the villains causing chaos all throughout Japan.
ComicBook
Moon Knight Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Trailer Release
One year ago Tuesday is a day that changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. After plenty of fan campaigns aiming for a series, not only did Marvel confirm a Moon Knight series was on the way, but it released the first teaser for the Oscar Isaac-starring thriller. Featuring Isaac's Steven Grant and Marc Spector at the forefront, the teaser gave fans their first look at the mystical character in live-action.
ComicBook
Glass Onion Surpasses The Gray Man on Netflix's All-Time Top 10
Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has hit another milestone: Glass Onion has officially surpassed Netflix's 2022 blockbuster action franchise-starter The Gray Man on the charts for Netflix's all-time Top 10 movies. As you can see below, Glass Onion currently has more than 273 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of its release on Netflix, far surpassing The Gray Man's 253.8M hours viewed in its first 28 days.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's English Dub Season Finale Drops New Clip (Exclusive)
Chainsaw Man's original Japanese anime version might have already ended late last year, but the English Dub is getting ready to do the same with the major season finale. Denji joins his friends in episode twelve in a bid to put down the Katana Devil, while several mysteries continue to run in the background, especially surrounding the ring leader known as Makima. Luckily, to get you hyped for the bloody installment, Crunchyroll has shared with Comicbook.com an exclusive clip of the season one conclusion.
