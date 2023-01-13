Joe Thomas: I don't see anybody on this Browns defense that is a vocal leader

Joe Thomas on defensive needs for the Cleveland Browns and why a vocal leader is important for the defensive locker room. How fans look at head coaching searches compared to coordinator jobs. Differences between blocking for Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett.

Joe Thomas is hosting the '23 Cleveland Sports Awards January 25th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

