Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping after Sunday night altercation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, following an altercation in the city Sunday night. In addition to the two attempted homicide charges, Erick Vazquez-Torres has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and kidnapping, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of hitting victim in the head with baseball bat

LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man who died after Franklin County crash identified

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
HANOVER, PA
pahomepage.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
