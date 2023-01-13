Read full article on original website
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year? That miraculously didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping after Sunday night altercation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, following an altercation in the city Sunday night. In addition to the two attempted homicide charges, Erick Vazquez-Torres has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and kidnapping, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of hitting victim in the head with baseball bat
LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say that on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., they received a phone call alleging that Kerr Michael Graham struck one victim in the head three times with the bat, causing visible injuries. He then hit the other victim on the arm when they tried to intervene, according to a press release.
Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
‘90 Day Fiance’ Barber Wanted For Killing His Boss Nabbed In Florida With Fentanyl: US Marshals
A former barber who appeared in ”90 Day Fiance” and “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” has been arrested a year and a half after he allegedly shot and killed his former boss. The wild arrest involved a bar fight, a knife, a loaded gun, over 800 ecstasy tablets, and fentanyl, according to US Marshals.
abc27.com
Former Dauphin Co. prison guard charged with indecent assault of inmate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from Dauphin County officials, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a former correctional officer at the Dauphin County Prison was charged with indecent assault of an inmate. Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg worked as a correctional officer for 21...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Local man, son killed in eastern Pennsylvania crash
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A father and son from Charleori died in a tragic crash over the weekend. 15-year-old William Stupar and his dad 49-year-old Greg Stupar were killed in a tractor trailer crash on I-83 in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Sunday night. William’s mom, Nathasha said William was a freshman...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
abc27.com
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
76-year-old shot in gunpoint robbery while walking to store in Reading, cops say
Police in Reading, Berks County, asked for the public’s help in tracking down the gunman in an armed robbery and shooting Friday night, according to a news release from the department. It was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the city’s 200 block of Wood Street, police said....
pahomepage.com
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
Missing Allegheny County woman and child found and safe
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:55 p.m.: Police say Bell and Watson have been found and they are safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County. Nivek Bell,...
FOX 43
