dayton.com
The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023
With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing today, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is closing its doors at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood tonight but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MLK Parade brings community together in downtown Las Vegas
A parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.
dayton247now.com
$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
dayton.com
Clark County’s Rebekah Hardacre crowned 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen
As Clark County resident Rebekah Hardacre was crowned the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen during the annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus on Saturday, she carried on a legacy that began with her mother more than three decades ago. In 1991, Jenny Hardacre was crowned Clark County Fair Queen....
Dayton authorities address reckless driving
Hooning is another term for dangerous street shows that include reckless activities such as street racing, performing doughnuts, burnouts, squealing tires and engine revving as well as allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the motor vehicle.
dayton.com
Netsukes are on display at the Dayton Art Institute. What are they?
The tiny Japanese sculptures are beautifully sculpted and decorated, intricately detailed. If you always head for the special exhibitions when visiting the Dayton Art Institute, here’s a suggestion: set aside some time to check out the concurrent Focus exhibits as well. About three years ago, the DAI introduced a...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
dayton.com
Wayne grad navigates autism in pursuit of college goal
Huber Heights man developed interest in graphic arts as a child. Hunter Garrett of Huber Heights was 4 years old when he was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and according to his mother Kelly, his delay in speech and language is what first alerted his preschool teachers that he may be autistic.
On This Day in 1880: First police officer killed in Dayton
The man then found Lyman at a cafe at 109 East Third St. and shot him. Lyman did not survive.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Dayton police provide information on weekend violence
Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department detailed six incidents of violence and asked the community for any information about them.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Loose Ends Brewing brings color to the new year
Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville is launching a new event over winter that promises to bring a little bit of color to the bleak winter landscape. Winter Cheer: Plants & Beer will feature local vendors selling rare and common houseplants, plant accessories, home décor and plant services. Dates...
District Market to hold grand opening in Dayton
“This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full-service restaurants," Tae Winston, owner of District Market, said.
