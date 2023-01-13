Read full article on original website
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Anything but Vinifera, Salsa Classes, and Happy Hour
Miami's food and drink events this week include Anything but Vinifera wine-tasting series, salsa dancing at Ball & Chain, Tacombi's happy hour, and new menu items from Pura Vida. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. [ABV] Miami: Anything but Vinifera Wine-Tasting Series.
Eater
Three Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami
The Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. It marks a traditionally 15-day-long period where families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the new year, which might include traditional foods like dumplings and noodles alongside dishes that bring people luck. Here’s where to celebrate the year of the rabbit in South Florida.
Miami New Times
Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination
Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
foodgressing.com
Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants
Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
secretmiami.com
The Adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning To Miami For One Day Only
Sanrio lovers, this one’s for you! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has hit the road to bring merchandise and sweet treats to people across the country and low and behold, it’s set to roll through Miami next week!. Although the cartoon on wheels sells adorable cakes and...
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
A former supermodel tells her story of homelessness to revival in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — From selling juice at her local market in Jamaica at 11 years old to walking London Fashion Week with no modeling background, one thing has held true throughout Nadine Willis’ life. She is a people person. Her customers today at Publix would agree. Willis, who...
tamaractalk.com
Savvy Sliders is Bringing Its Famous Chicken Fingers and Gourmet Sliders to Tamarac
Midwestern favorite Savvy Sliders is opening a location in Tamarac. The city commission approved the special exception and variances for the 2,149 sq. ft. fast food restaurant and drive-through lane at 2400 West Commercial Blvd. at the Jan. 11 meeting. Michael Pinnell from Stonefield Engineering, who represents Savvy Sliders, said...
tourcounsel.com
Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida
American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest
Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
miabites.com
Where to Brunch in Miami: New for 2023
Miamians love their brunch. Whether it is after a late night out, or just as an alternative to going out to a pricey dinner with friends, brunch checks a lot of boxes. Plenty of good food, Bottomless cocktails, live music or a DJ, and even sometimes amazing views. Here are some favorites from MIAbites.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
wdfxfox34.com
11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Holds ‘Food Truck Friday’
The next Food Truck Friday in Tamarac will have it all: a delectable selection of menus from nine local food trucks, games for kids, and a live DJ. Held on Friday, January 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the free event is a perfect night for the whole family and will include Corn Hole and giant games of Connect 4, Tic Tac Toe, and Jenga.
