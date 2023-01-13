ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Three Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami

The Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. It marks a traditionally 15-day-long period where families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the new year, which might include traditional foods like dumplings and noodles alongside dishes that bring people luck. Here’s where to celebrate the year of the rabbit in South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination

Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodgressing.com

Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants

Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
InsideHook

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida

American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest

Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
BOCA RATON, FL
sflcn.com

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
MIAMI, FL
miabites.com

Where to Brunch in Miami: New for 2023

Miamians love their brunch. Whether it is after a late night out, or just as an alternative to going out to a pricey dinner with friends, brunch checks a lot of boxes. Plenty of good food, Bottomless cocktails, live music or a DJ, and even sometimes amazing views. Here are some favorites from MIAbites.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wdfxfox34.com

11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Holds ‘Food Truck Friday’

The next Food Truck Friday in Tamarac will have it all: a delectable selection of menus from nine local food trucks, games for kids, and a live DJ. Held on Friday, January 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the free event is a perfect night for the whole family and will include Corn Hole and giant games of Connect 4, Tic Tac Toe, and Jenga.
TAMARAC, FL

