Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in 19 days

I n just under three weeks Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their monthly payment of $914 at the beginning of next month.

SSI payments from the Social Security Administration, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1, are intended to help aged , blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own. The money will allow them to afford basic everyday items and goods, such as food and shelter, according to the SSA.

Payments to SSI recipients in 2023 will be slightly higher than last year due to a cost-of-living adjustment made by the SSA. The payment amount issued to recipients in 2022 was $841. This year's payment is 8.7% higher to reflect the adjustment.

Eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also receive a payment from the SSA on Feb. 1. Couples will receive $1,371, while essential persons will get $458, according to the administration.

Recipients of these payments are not receiving any payment this month due to already receiving two payments in December, one on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 30, with the latter serving as the SSI payment for January.

The SSA almost always gives its SSI payment to recipients on the first of the month, with 12 payments being issued by the administration every year. However, when the first day of a month occurs on a weekend or holiday , the payments for that day are given on the last business day of the previous month, as was the case for the payment made on Dec. 30 of last year.

The SSA will issue double payments to recipients this year in March, June, September, and December because the first day of the following month will either be on a weekend or holiday, according to the SSA's 2023 schedule.