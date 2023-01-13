Read full article on original website
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
Don't snap up stocks just yet ‒ but stay alert as the Fed could soon spark a rally by wrapping up its rate-hiking campaign, a JPMorgan strategist says
"We think they're close to wrapping it up, thank goodness," JP Morgan Asset Management strategist Phil Camporeale said Wednesday.
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
China’s Gold Buying Spree Continued In November
Central banks worldwide continued to purchase large quantities of gold bullion in November, according to the World Gold Council. A net amount of 50 tons of gold were added to central banks’ reserves, especially in China. China’s central bank bought the most considerable amount of gold, adding 32 tons...
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Stocks rise as traders make last moves before inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday, adding to gains for major indexes ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update and big earnings reports later this week.
As Gold Soars, This 2X Leveraged Fund Is Climbing In Tandem: What To Watch
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares GOLD closed 2.85% higher on Friday, in tandem with the price of spot gold, which has surged about 5% since Jan. 6. Gold has been trading in a sharp uptrend since Nov. 4, and on Jan. 4, the commodity regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, indicating a new bull run could be on the horizon.
Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says
According to financial analyst James Turk, Bitcoin has managed to survive the latest cryptocurrency winter. Turk has noted that the largest cryptocurrency has been now moving in tandem with gold. Thus, it has stopped behaving like a typical tech stock. Investors watched Bitcoin surge to the much-coveted $21,000 level. The...
The 2 Best Stocks to Watch in 2023
Investor sentiments have been improving amid the falling inflationary pressures and a tight labor market. Moreover, the odds of a soft landing are rising. Given the growing optimism, investors could...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks climb as U.S. inflation print lifts appetite
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and equities climbed on Monday as investors have seized on hints that easing U.S. inflation may give the Federal Reserve a leeway to scale back the size of its future interest rate hikes. Leading gains in the region, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=...
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
Why Investing In Gold Is A Good Idea Right Now?
Gold is an increasingly popular investment choice for those looking for a reliable and tangible asset. Investing in gold can provide investors with both stability and long-term profitability, particularly during times of economic uncertainty. Gold has many unique features that make it a sound financial decision, including its scarcity, unrivaled...
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
