Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Renee's Adoptable Pet Picks: Pups from Our Friends at Meriden Humane
Vaccinations up to date, spayed/neutered. ***German Shepherd or similar breed experienced adopters will only be considered***. Calling all German Shepherd lovers......Meet Max!! Or Max 2.0 as we like to call him. Max is one amazing, happy pup with a charming personality and stunning features! Max loves the ladies and can be a little unsure of men at first, but is quick to warm up and once he does all he wants to do is play, play, play! This guy loves any type of toy he can get his paws on!!
TODAY.com
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
Woman Inheriting Her Dead Neighbor's Cat Shares Journey in Adorable Clip
"The fact that she entrusted you with her baby," one user said.
Photographer captures the heartbreaking final moments of pets with their owners
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: The article contains images and themes of animal death that readers may find disturbing. The death of a beloved pet is no less heartbreaking than the demise of a family member or...
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
pethelpful.com
Pet Turkey's Excited Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you think of affectionate pets who get excited to see mom or dad coming home, the first animals that come to mind are probably dogs or cats. Welp, after watching the following charming video that TikTok user @PepperPattison posted, you can add turkeys to that list!
Is it OK to sleep with your pet?
MINNEAPOLIS – According to the Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost half of Americans sleep with their pets.Many agree that having a pet at our side makes our days better. And for some, the nights, too.Dr. Lindsay Merkel, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Minnesota's School of Veterinary Medicine, sleeps in a very full bed at night."In our be, four Chihuahuas and one Miniature Dachshund," Merkel said.Including her husband, that's seven mammals all snuggled up. So you may not be surprised to hear her answer to our question."Given everything that we understand about the benefits that we can...
pethelpful.com
Cat Faces Off with Mountain Lion After It Approaches the Family Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Instagram user @pandemicthecat recently posted one of the wildest videos we’ve ever seen. It’s almost hard to believe this happened. If you happen to live in an area where wild animals roam, make sure you have a big dog and don’t let your cat outside.
pethelpful.com
Racing Horse's Tender Reaction to Tiny Baby Is Full of Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Babies and animals have a special bond that we’ll forever be jealous of. We don’t know how, but animals are just so gentle with little ones. Our hearts will continue to flutter no matter how many times we see videos of animals being sweet with tiny humans. It seriously gets us every time and this video from TikTok user @greatbritishracing is no different.
pethelpful.com
Widowed Duck Gets Introduced to Her New Partner and Her Reaction Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @ysebaertacres shared one of the sweetest videos we've seen in a while. And it's not your typical video of dogs and cats. In fact, this video is very unique, but it's quickly capturing hearts.
Comments / 0