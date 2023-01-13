Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
KCRG.com
Trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family to resume Tuesday
Covid-19 is likely to be the third leading cause of death in the nation last year. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Some athletes at Iowa State have showcased their skills at an elite level. Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse.
KCRG.com
LIVE: Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Alexander Jackson faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa and 19-year-old sister Sabrina. Their...
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
KCRG.com
Police identify man charged after firing gun at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man arrested after firing gunshots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Saturday has been identified and is facing multiple charges for the incident. Police said 29-year-old Dante Jaymes Yance faces charges of trafficking in a stolen weapon, reckless use of a firearm,...
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Man arrested on nationwide warrant
A Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck, age 23 of Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the […]
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
KCRG.com
Video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first day of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson included body camera video from police. The video showed the moment officers arrived at Jackson’s home, the morning he’s accused of killing his family. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of his father, mother and 19-year-old sister. Jackson maintains it was an intruder who broke into the house and killed his family in June of 2021.
KCRG.com
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend. Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash. In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday...
KCRG.com
“I just caught it and threw it up there,” Sandfort breaks shooting slump and couldn’t miss
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 11 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police Department K9 receives donated body armor
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Iowa K9 police officer has new protective body armor thanks to a nonprofit. The Muscatine Police Department said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Dexter. Police said the vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of...
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
Police investigate reports of gunshots on Iowa City’s south side
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are looking into an incident on the south side of Iowa City on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., Iowa City Police were sent to a report of gunshots in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Officers did not locate any evidence that gunshots had been fired.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
Daily Iowan
IC police respond to shots fired in Pedestrian Mall
Iowa City police detained a person after multiple shots were fired in the Pedestrian Mall Saturday afternoon. According to a press release from Iowa City, police responded to a report of an armed subject located at the intersection of East College Street and South Clinton Street near the opening of the Pedestrian Mall at 3:56 p.m.
Comments / 0