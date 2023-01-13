Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Sutherland, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By David Boclair Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
‘Sloppy’ Bills Drop in Power Rankings as Bengals Matchup Looms
With a ticket to the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. It is a rematch from the cancelled Week 17 game, in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital and traveled back to Buffalo after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden.
Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job
Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook will be with the team at least a bit longer after not landing the Tennessee Titans general manager job. Cook is being interviewed for general manager jobs for a second straight offseason. According to a report, the Titans went with Ran Carthorn from...
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charge
Jerrell Powe, a former NFL player and Ole Miss standout, has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi, police said Monday. Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and accomplice Gavin Bates were arrested at a bank in the suburb of Jackson, Miss., on Thursday. Powe, 35, was still in custody Monday with no bail set, booking records show.
Chiefs Have a Mixed Bag of Practice Availability on Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to work on Tuesday as they prepare for a Saturday playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team surely benefitted from a bye week to rest up for the Divisional Round. Kansas City still isn't 100% healthy, though, with some players making strides while others are being treated with an abundance of caution.
Cowboys at Bucs: 5 Keys to Beating Tom Brady, Inactives for Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a win-or-go-home clash at Raymond James Stadium. After a 12-5 regular season record, Dallas will be looking to end Tampa Bay’s season and register its first-ever win over Brady. But how do they do it?. First the...
Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
