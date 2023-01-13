Wayne State basketball teams host Minot State, UMary this weekend

Read full article on original website
UMary pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Wildcat women
The University of Mary would use a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from Wayne State 56-49 inside of Rice Auditorium Saturday evening. Wayne State falls to 9-7 with the loss (5-7 NSIC). UMary with the win moves to 9-6 on the year with an 8-4 record in the NSIC.
Snow emergency issued for Norfolk
NORFOLK - With the impending snow set to start Wednesday morning, the City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Madison County from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach 6-12 inches. The...
School board approves hiring of several new teacher positions
NORFOLK - The three newest members of the Norfolk Public School Board were officially sworn in yesterday, and they wasted no time in making their presence felt as they approved the hiring of several teaching positions at yesterday’s meeting. One of those approvals was for the hiring of three...
Norfolk Public Library looking for new artwork submissions
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is asking all artists and creative minds to come up with ideas for a new piece of artwork to hang in the library’s atrium. Susan Warneke, President of the Norfolk Library Foundation, says the artwork should evoke the feeling of flight or a “flight of fancy.”
Popular toy collector coming to Norfolk
NORFOLK - A national renowned toy collector is coming to Norfolk to buy your old toys and memorabilia. For the past 35 years, Joel Magee known as “The Toy Scout”, has purchased and restored old toys to sell from folks across the country. He’s even been seen on networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and the show Pawn Stars.
Two people arrested for trespassing in separate instances
NORFOLK - Two people were arrested yesterday after both were trespassing at separate locations. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 300 block of North 12th street after a verbal argument between two people. Once on scene, police made contact with 33-year-old Tyson Tilden of Norfolk and a female resident.
New program to reimburse residents for planting trees
NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will pay you to plant a tree thanks to a new program. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell says the Re-Tree Program offers 100 percent reimbursement, up to $100, for the purchase of trees that are planted in locations in or near a terrace.
