The movies that have cleared the $1 billion mark at the box office belong to a pretty exclusive club. To date, there are only 51 members. The newest initiate is 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as of this writing, is sitting smugly in 13th place with a worldwide gross of more than $1.4 billion. It’s an impressive feat for a sequel that hit theaters less than three weeks ago—and premiered a good 13 years after its predecessor. It will need to earn another $1.5 billion or so if it hopes to unseat Avatar (2009) as the reigning champ of this list.

11 DAYS AGO