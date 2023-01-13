Illinois to pass law guaranteeing paid sick leave

Another Democratic priority is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois.

Lawmakers in Illinois passed a bill that requires employers to give five days of paid sick leave to employees. State Senator Kimberly Lightford says that sick workers shouldn’t have to make tough choices.

“You have to consider if you’re going to risk getting your coworkers sick or risk not being able to put food on the table,” she said.

However, opponents like Representative CD Davidsmeyer call it a burden on businesses.

“It’s the mom and pops that have five, ten, maybe 13 employees that, this is a significant impact on their budgets,” he said.

The bill doesn’t just apply to sick days — it’s for any reason someone might need time off. Up to 40 hours could be carried over from one year to the next under the bill.

Illinois wouldn’t be the first to do something like this — 14 states and Washington D.C. have laws regarding mandatory paid sick leave.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.