Illinois State

Illinois to pass law guaranteeing paid sick leave

 4 days ago

Another Democratic priority is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois.

Lawmakers in Illinois passed a bill that requires employers to give five days of paid sick leave to employees. State Senator Kimberly Lightford says that sick workers shouldn’t have to make tough choices.

“You have to consider if you’re going to risk getting your coworkers sick or risk not being able to put food on the table,” she said.

However, opponents like Representative CD Davidsmeyer call it a burden on businesses.

“It’s the mom and pops that have five, ten, maybe 13 employees that, this is a significant impact on their budgets,” he said.

The bill doesn’t just apply to sick days — it’s for any reason someone might need time off. Up to 40 hours could be carried over from one year to the next under the bill.

Illinois wouldn’t be the first to do something like this — 14 states and Washington D.C. have laws regarding mandatory paid sick leave.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Johanna Fitch Roady
4d ago

Not only will it shut down small businesses because of the money burdens, but how am I supposed to cover those hours? Small business will have signs made closed due to lack of employees. This law is disturbing. It even allows for employees to call off to visit family in jail. Can someone explain this to me???? So, I guess we can’t even get a doctors note to prove illness. Illinois has major issues. Shutting down small businesses is this laws goal!!!!

Matt Brant
4d ago

this will be getting people fired everywhere most people call in sick from going out to the bar with friends rather than actually being sick.

