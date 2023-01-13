One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was heading north on Highway 69 in a Volkswagen Beetle when he tried to pass a northbound Toyota Rav4 on the right shoulder. Weix’s car then slid in front of the SUV, which hit it. After the first impact, the Beetle went into the southbound lane where a 62-year-old New Glarus woman in a Subaru Legacy hit Weix’s car.

Weix died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The 62-year-old woman was taken by MedFlight to a Madison hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman from New Glarus, did not immediately seek medical treatment.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for more than five hours as a result of the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials are still investigating the crash, which is the first fatal crash in the county this year, but the sheriff’s office said road conditions are not believed to be a factor.

