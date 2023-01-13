ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Fire damages Victoria apartment

By Zach Brown
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas- At around 6:54 this morning, fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Dr. Fire Chief Tracy Fox says the top floor apartments were occupied at the time. An elderly woman and her pet escaped as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; we will have more details as they become available.

