Oxnard, CA

Freedom march, observance ceremony to mark 37th annual MLK event in Oxnard

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Ventura County is bringing back its in-person commemoration of the civil rights leader Monday.

The event will mark the group's 37th annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a return to the traditional format that was disrupted by COVID-19. Organizers expect hundreds of people to take part in an approximately 1-mile freedom march and accompanying observance program. Monday is a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader.

Throughout the event, civic and religious leaders will share King’s message of freedom and equality, a local choir will perform and organizers will honor African-American students who are excelling in high schools throughout the county.

This year’s theme — in darkness be the light striving for freedom — is a motto meant to inspire hope, optimism and motivation.

“No matter what difficulties or hard times or challenges may befall us, we want ourselves to bring light,” said Willie Lubka, co-chair of the committee.

The freedom march will kick off Monday’s festivities at 8 a.m. at downtown Oxnard’s Plaza Park. From there, participants will walk about a mile to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center for an observance program.

Shuttle service will be provided from the Performing Arts Center to Plaza Park between 7:30-8 a.m.

While participation in the march is free, $10 tickets are required to attend the observance program. The ticket will grant access to vendors and refreshments.

In another Oxnard event honoring King, the MLK Freedom and Unity Weekend will be held at the Police Activities League Teen Center on Sunday and Monday. Activities including a youth summit are being led by a New York nonprofit headed by Carmen Perez-Jordan, a nationally known activist who grew up up in Oxnard.

This year’s keynote speaker for Monday's MLK committee event is former Ventura City Councilwoman Lorrie Brown.

Brown will share her background growing up in Ventura and history championing the local Black community and social justice causes. She’ll also pay tribute to King and his beliefs.

“I really believe the Black people in this county need to have advocates, need to have someone to speak for them and have resources and a place to go when they have issues,” Brown said.

To learn more about the event or buy a ticket, visit www.mlkventuracounty.com.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

