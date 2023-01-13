Read full article on original website
Collider
How Many Episodes Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?
After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Captures and Heightens the Game's Terrifying Getaway Sequence
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us, and spoilers for the plot of The Last of Us Part I video game.One of the most thrilling and memorable sequences in The Last of Us video game's prologue is the getaway drive during the initial outbreak of the cordyceps fungus. Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us captures this terrifying drive perfectly and also manages to amplify it to a devastating degree. Fans of the game will be happy to see that key details from the fateful drive are captured and recreated in the show, and newcomers to The Last of Us will likely be on the edge of their seats as the show's protagonists make their way through chaotic streets packed with screaming people, burning buildings, and vehicular carnage.
Collider
Din Djarin and Grogu Take Flight in New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Poster
As fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved Star Wars series, a brand-new poster for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been revealed via Twitter by Asad Ayas, President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios. Alongside showcasing the return of the Emmy Award-winning show, the tweet also teases the debut of a brand-new trailer, which will premiere tonight during the NFL Wild Card Game.
Collider
Mike Judge's 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Season 1 Sets DVD Release Date
After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.
Collider
'Tom Jones' Trailer Teases a Lush, Star-Crossed Romance
After revealing its first slate of original content on Monday, PBS returned to the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour today with updates on a number of upcoming Masterpiece series. During the presentation, the network unveiled the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy adaptation Tom Jones. The trailer sets up the relationship between its two main characters, played by Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon) and Sophie Wilde (You Don't Know Me), as they overcome vice, status, authority, and even violence to find love together.
Collider
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
Collider
'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 3 Sets Release Date
Attack on Titan has finally received a return date as the anime adaptation of the popular manga series quickly approaches its finale. While it might have the name the "Final Season," the fourth season of the highly acclaimed anime series has been going on for over two years now, with the season being split into multiple parts. Part 3 of the Final Season, dubbed the "Final Arc," continues the trend of being split into parts as it has been announced that Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc will be split into two halves, with the first half set to return in Japan on March 4, 2023.
Collider
Mia Goth Says 'MaXXXine' Is the Best Script In Ti West's 'X' Trilogy
2022 was one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. One actress at the center of that was Mia Goth who starred in Ti West’s critically acclaimed slasher film X and its prequel Pearl. Goth will be scaring moviegoers again later this month in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, but she’ll also soon be reprising the role of Maxine in the final film in West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine. There’s still a lot that horror fans are dying to know about the film, but in a recent interview with Variety promoting Infinity Pool Goth teased MaXXXine as the best script of the trilogy.
Collider
'Suburban Hell': Sam Raimi & Paul Feig Team Up for Horror Adaptation
Two legendary figures of genre are coming together to produce a feature adaptation of a genre-bending novel, namely Paul Feig and Sam Raimi. Suburban Hell, written by author Maureen Kilmer, has been snapped up by Legendary Pictures, Feigco Entertainment and Ghost House to get the cinematic treatment. News of the adaptation comes from Deadline. The screenplay will be penned by Joanna Calo and on board to produce are Feig and Laura Fischer of Feigco Entertainment alongside Ghost House's Raimi and Rob Tapert. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee for Ghost House.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
Collider
Is Steven Spielberg the Greatest Director of Child Actors?
Steven Spielberg has established himself as one of the most popular creative artists of his time. No director has crafted more seminal works of film that have managed to be equally crowd-pleasing and artistically exemplary. A crucial element to his brilliance as a filmmaker is his child-like spirit and wonder about the subject of his movies, including adventure, family, and nature. Nowhere is the Spielberg magic channeled more than in his direction of child actors. At the recent Golden Globes Ceremony, the heartwarming scene of Ke Huy Quan, during his acceptance speech for his award for Best Supporting Actor, lauding Spielberg for giving him his first career break as a child starring in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was so resonant. The director has such a sentimental heart and mind that leaves an everlasting impact on the children he directs in films, and the kinship he has with them is what drives his films, including his best work.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
Collider
First 'We Have A Ghost' Image Introduces David Harbour and Anthony Mackie's Heartfelt Comedy
Director Christopher Landon is returning to the director's chair with a new genre in mind with the release of We Have A Ghost, an upcoming comedy starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Via an exclusive from Empire Magazine, a new image of the film has been revealed, which features the stars of the movie in what appears to be a potentially heartwarming story.
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Co-Creator Reveals Original Opening Sequence for Episode 1
HBO's adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us has finally debuted amongst great fanfare and hype — and initial responses suggest it was well worth the time and investment on the network's part. Premiering to critical acclaim from both fans and audiences, the show —...
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
Collider
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Poster Teases an Epic IMAX Experience
As Phase Five kicks off with Marvel Studios' latest entry, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the hype continues to build momentum as the film charges toward its February release. In celebration of tickets now officially going on sale for the upcoming movie, IMAX has revealed a brand-new poster via Twitter, which invites audiences to experience the titular characters' latest adventure on the largest screen possible.
Collider
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says 'Thunderbolts' Will Be "Absolutely Wild"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has had a long and illustrious career filled with memorable characters, most of which have allowed her to showcase her keen comedic timing and quick, sharp wit, including her iconic roles as Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep. More recently, the actress made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the cunning Valentina Allegra de Fontaine—which is a role that her kids were the most excited to see her in.
Collider
Which MCU Character Are You, Based On Your MBTI® Type?
It's now hard to remember a world without the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, audiences have been thrilled by the adventures of these mythical heroes and villains, falling in love with their personalities, complexities, and idiosyncrasies. One of the most fun ways to understand characters, including those of Marvel, is...
