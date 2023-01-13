ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortnite Weekly Challenges Probably Delish

The Weekly Challenges, which should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 the best way to get XP is to complete the weekly challenge. The Weekly Challenges have different dates and time. The new Weekly Challenges that should’ve replaced the old ones today...
Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2

According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
2023 is the best of all: why were we expecting to Street Fighter 6?

The game – like the Tombola 6 – still escaped, but everything about it seems phenomenal (pic: Capcom). Between the games & the open beta tests, Street Fighter 6 is already slated to run as best fighting game 2023. Even if we had to play the game ourselves...
Wisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Gods revel, Land teeming content

It means the majority of the new content gets played in Final Fantasy XIV. It seems like it’s been four years since we got a new Deep Dungeon. And hey, if you are, I’m here. Even if we don’t get the interquel patch, its just a whole lot of new content to explore across the usual formats with new dungeons, new BVG rewards to chase, etc.
Starfield, out of the first half of 2023, had the opportunity to finish its third half of 2023, but still arrived in the summer rumour that it had already reached the beginning of summer

Since Microsoft has several major upcoming Xbox 360 lineups this year, there is no doubt that the biggest game of the lot is Antónia upcoming space-faring RPGStarfield. Due to the surge in hype and excitement, there is a big chance that it will be coming a little longer than anticipated.
HoYoverse officially unveils Dehyu and Mika from Genshin Impact

The HoYoverse team have decided to introduce two new playable characters to Genshin Impact. First is probably already well known to most players, since it’s present in almost all the story missions of Twilight. We speak about a mercenary called Daehye (Pyro). The developers haven’t revealed her rarity and...
It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development

According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12

League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
The community that’s fled Tarkov is imploding with all a variety of issues, including bans, games performances and cheaters

Players struggling to find a way to play Escape from Tarkov in the face of the bribery, almost all in the game and thrash with unfair bans. The page of the Subreddit Escape from Tarkov is full of multiple posts showing how much the game community is sad at the moment and has essentially quit, unless the developer Battlestate Games has made big changes to the game.
New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer

The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
Hogwarts Legacy is 35 hours long and is the most important art book leak

Hogwarts Legacy heed to spoilers (pic: Warner Bros.). Someone has acquired a new art book for the forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy and it’s packed with detailed maps and story info. Even though voice actors are usually the most reliable source of rumours, art books are growing rapidly catching up with...
Old School RuneScape builds an original Storyline to Mahjarret

The new section of the Old School RuneScape has been developed to help players play the famous Mahjarret Storyline. As you know, OSR goes back to time and takes players back to when things were a little simpler in the game, and revisiting classic additions that you once thought would be huge game-enders if they stopped right there. This latest expansion brings more life to the storylines you’re currently experiencing in this game.The team also released a new teaser trailer for some upcoming content, as the players will enjoy Desert Treasure II a few years earlier than they will. There’s no quest available now, and the new trailer is in the bottom of the map that you can catch it.
The most fearsome boss of Elden Ring is the XXL hardcover of Miyazaki

If you are so tired of beating the most infamous and the worst of the Elden Ring Interregnum, a fan of FromSoftware has decided to challenge anyone other than Hidetaka Miyazaki to a duel or more, a maxi hardcover. The author of this absurd project is MeanForce1, a reddit who...

