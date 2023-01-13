Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2
According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
Microsoft is planning to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow, as the company looks to restructure its business and streamline operations. As reported by Sky News, the company is making the move in an effort to prepare for a “slowing global economy.” According to the report, the company could be cutting as much as five percent, or 11,000 jobs, from its workforce.
Xbox in very early talks to revive Platinums Scalebound claims new rumors
Hideki Kamiyas always wanted to revive Scalebound (pic: Microsoft) and revive them. Rumors suggest that PlatinumGames hasn’t yet succumbed to Scalebound and is again trying to convince Microsoft to pay the fee. The biggest blemish on PlatinumGames’ record was Scalebound. It was not because of the horrible game. That...
Call me at the first call! Why was Riot wanting to add new toys for the baby?
The League of Legends preseason added and changed a lot of aspects of gameplay, including alterations to items, champions and certain positions. The biggest changes that were made to the Rift landed in the lanes, with a mountain of relative changes going to the jungle. One of the most obvious...
Fortnite Weekly Challenges Probably Delish
The Weekly Challenges, which should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 the best way to get XP is to complete the weekly challenge. The Weekly Challenges have different dates and time. The new Weekly Challenges that should’ve replaced the old ones today...
The delay to late summer on Xbox and PC reveals a new rumour, which new rumors have come from Bethesdas Starfield
Starfield is going to be out one day (pic: Microsoft) There may be more than one reason why Starfield isn’t part of the Xbox release next week, since its claims won’t be out this spring. While it was originally intended to be the big Xbox exclusive last Christmas,...
Panzer Dragoon Orta: Game released for Xbox 20 years ago today
Last 20 years ago today, Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. Those who don’t like this game still remember that Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. The game was released 20 years ago in North America today and brought kite to...
Hogwarts Legacy is 35 hours long and is the most important art book leak
Hogwarts Legacy heed to spoilers (pic: Warner Bros.). Someone has acquired a new art book for the forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy and it’s packed with detailed maps and story info. Even though voice actors are usually the most reliable source of rumours, art books are growing rapidly catching up with...
Tale of Fallen Dynasty: Tale of Fallen in a Storm: The Conspiracies, War and Massive Bosses Teases up the tension of the story
The final previews for Koei Tecmos Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are coming out, highlighting the new gameplay and other features of the upcoming action RPG. A new trailer has dropped too, providing more details about the story. The story starts with a mysterious Elixir that can have the underlying effects of immortality.
One of the world’s most powerful mob bosses had no chance of selling Donkey Kong Country 3 to make the difference
In the letters of a recently captured mob boss, he revealed that he had a soft spot for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kongs Double Trouble! on the Super Nintendo. It might be surprising news for some, but not just because it involves old video games and mafia. DKC3 has a very long term polarizing response from fans, partly because neither Donkey Kong nor Diddy Kong are playable in the game, and Kiddy Kong often is considered a favorite of Super Nintendo’s most popular characters.
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12
League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
HoYoverse officially unveils Dehyu and Mika from Genshin Impact
The HoYoverse team have decided to introduce two new playable characters to Genshin Impact. First is probably already well known to most players, since it’s present in almost all the story missions of Twilight. We speak about a mercenary called Daehye (Pyro). The developers haven’t revealed her rarity and...
Recent Pokemon news: Full Art, Illustrator Rare TCG cards return as Pokémon trainers blast Niantic over the terrible new addition
Pokemon TCG fans will delight in knowing that the beloved Full Art and Illustrator Rare cards are rarer and have different effects. Upon leaving with pictures of full art Oinkolone ex and Illustrator Rare Wiglett and Sandile, the newest images are in full flight again. In other news, Pokemon Go...
Last of Us is HBO’s second-biggest debut since House of the Dragon
Last of Us TV show is getting started in an impressive fashion, it was HBO’s second biggest debut since 2010, with only House of the Dragon watching it receives higher viewing figures. The late ending of the new movie was full of excitement, the fans responded with good reviews.
The new MMORPG, AVATARA, launches on PC, Mobile and Browser
This article was sponsored by AVATARA. AVATARA is the new high-end action MMORPG and making the way through the world of gaming with the power of blockchain and NFT. While billions of people enjoy traditional games, only one million players experience unique benefits of blockchain gaming. AVATARA wants to change that by providing a more traditional game experience that is easy for anyone to interact with, while still offering all the benefits of the blockchain technology.
New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer
The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development
According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
Second edition: It was delayed to two ends of Warcraft, and Second Warcraft: In a database attack, the data mining will put the two occupants in a zone of need
The world’s gamers are waiting for the release of a new Call of Duty Season Update, precisely the season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. There’s a rumor that could sadden some fans: the big update would’ve been delayed for two weeks internal.
Beyond Evil 2: Said it would still be in development
Michael Deckert | 01/15/2023 03:22 p.m. After Ubisoft canceled three games last week, there appears to be a lot of good news for fans of Beyond Good & Evil 2. It’s said that long-awaited game is still in the works. On January 11th, Ubisoft announced deep cuts to the...
The most fearsome boss of Elden Ring is the XXL hardcover of Miyazaki
If you are so tired of beating the most infamous and the worst of the Elden Ring Interregnum, a fan of FromSoftware has decided to challenge anyone other than Hidetaka Miyazaki to a duel or more, a maxi hardcover. The author of this absurd project is MeanForce1, a reddit who...
