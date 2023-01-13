ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2

According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
Fortnite Weekly Challenges Probably Delish

The Weekly Challenges, which should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 the best way to get XP is to complete the weekly challenge. The Weekly Challenges have different dates and time. The new Weekly Challenges that should’ve replaced the old ones today...
New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer

The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
Is He made in Abyss? The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Got a Sequel Project?

The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.
A lesson in the series: who is the mystery champion?

League of Legends started season 13 a few days ago. Riot introduced some missions to celebrate the beginning of the new ranked season. Each day a new mission is added to the game, with the goal of grabbing rewards from a single mystery-player. Let’s see how mission takes shape.
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12

League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
The most fearsome boss of Elden Ring is the XXL hardcover of Miyazaki

If you are so tired of beating the most infamous and the worst of the Elden Ring Interregnum, a fan of FromSoftware has decided to challenge anyone other than Hidetaka Miyazaki to a duel or more, a maxi hardcover. The author of this absurd project is MeanForce1, a reddit who...
It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development

According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
Wisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Gods revel, Land teeming content

It means the majority of the new content gets played in Final Fantasy XIV. It seems like it’s been four years since we got a new Deep Dungeon. And hey, if you are, I’m here. Even if we don’t get the interquel patch, its just a whole lot of new content to explore across the usual formats with new dungeons, new BVG rewards to chase, etc.
Old School RuneScape builds an original Storyline to Mahjarret

The new section of the Old School RuneScape has been developed to help players play the famous Mahjarret Storyline. As you know, OSR goes back to time and takes players back to when things were a little simpler in the game, and revisiting classic additions that you once thought would be huge game-enders if they stopped right there. This latest expansion brings more life to the storylines you’re currently experiencing in this game.The team also released a new teaser trailer for some upcoming content, as the players will enjoy Desert Treasure II a few years earlier than they will. There’s no quest available now, and the new trailer is in the bottom of the map that you can catch it.
The community that’s fled Tarkov is imploding with all a variety of issues, including bans, games performances and cheaters

Players struggling to find a way to play Escape from Tarkov in the face of the bribery, almost all in the game and thrash with unfair bans. The page of the Subreddit Escape from Tarkov is full of multiple posts showing how much the game community is sad at the moment and has essentially quit, unless the developer Battlestate Games has made big changes to the game.
Hogwarts Legacy, Raft, High On Life and One Piece Odyssey in a fresh Steam chart

Online, 18+, addicted to gambling. Certificate of mass media registration. E-mail no 77-83780 dated August 1922 and 2022. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media published July 29, 2009. Founder, Brazhnik A.V. Founder: TM-Media LLC. 2003-2022 TM-Medien. The full or partial reproduction of the content...
Last of Us is HBO’s second-biggest debut since House of the Dragon

Last of Us TV show is getting started in an impressive fashion, it was HBO’s second biggest debut since 2010, with only House of the Dragon watching it receives higher viewing figures. The late ending of the new movie was full of excitement, the fans responded with good reviews.

