From 'Shrek' to 'Shaun of the Dead': 10 Movies That Parody a Genre While Also Being Great Examples of That Genre
It takes skill to make a movie that viewers can take seriously, and it takes just as much skill to create an effective parody. Each requires sound knowledge of what does and doesn't work when it comes to telling a story in the medium of film to get viewers seriously invested or laugh at what they see on screen. Then there are all the technical skills needed to make a tonally consistent story work visually in things like filming and editing.
From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb
Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
Mia Goth Says 'MaXXXine' Is the Best Script In Ti West's 'X' Trilogy
2022 was one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. One actress at the center of that was Mia Goth who starred in Ti West’s critically acclaimed slasher film X and its prequel Pearl. Goth will be scaring moviegoers again later this month in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, but she’ll also soon be reprising the role of Maxine in the final film in West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine. There’s still a lot that horror fans are dying to know about the film, but in a recent interview with Variety promoting Infinity Pool Goth teased MaXXXine as the best script of the trilogy.
How to Watch 'When You Finish Saving the World': Showtimes and Streaming Details
American actor, dramatist, and author, Jesse Eisenberg, is bringing a unique experiment to the big screen. Eisenberg has transformed his 2020 audio drama with the same name into a live-action movie titled When You Finish Saving the World. The iconic actor makes his feature directorial debut with the movie and with popular names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) starring, the film is expected to present a one-of-a-kind thoughtful story against a light-hearted backdrop.
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
'Mayfair Witches' Talamasca Explained: What Is the Secret Organization?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Mayfair Witches.Evil spirits, psychic visions, murder, and therapy — the recently premiered Episode 2 of AMC's Mayfair Witches has it all. The second show to be produced as part of the network's Immortal Universe, along with Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches centers on Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) while she begins to discover her family's long line of witch ancestors and relatives. As the show unfolds, the various factions that reside within the world of the Mayfairs are being established as well as the characters that represent them.
'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Small Axe' Coming to Criterion in April
The Criterion Collection, whose mission is to publish "important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements" has added Small Axe and Triangle of Sadness to its collection. The two new films are currently available for pre-order. Triangle...
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Mike Judge's 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Season 1 Sets DVD Release Date
After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
'The Hours' Was So Much More Than Nicole Kidman's Fake Nose
While the hype and fanfare around film awards ceremonies receives a good deal of justified criticism, it’s unfair to categorize a certain subsect of films as nothing more than an “Oscar bait.” Particularly in the days before the Best Picture category was expanded to 10 nominees, the Academy Awards tended to be dominated by seriously minded period pieces, many of which were either based or inspired by novels. The Hours is often cited as the quintessential example of “Oscar bait;” it’s a period piece that wrestles with relevant issues regarding gender dynamics and mental health that features a cast packed with A-list actors giving very showy performances. It’s also a masterful, deeply moving contemplation on the passage of time that deserves to be remembered more than just being “that movie where Nicole Kidman has a fake nose.”
'The Last of Us' Co-Creator Reveals Original Opening Sequence for Episode 1
HBO's adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us has finally debuted amongst great fanfare and hype — and initial responses suggest it was well worth the time and investment on the network's part. Premiering to critical acclaim from both fans and audiences, the show —...
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is How I Met Your Father Season 2 Coming Out?. Is There a Trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?. What Do We Know About the How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot?. Who Will Be Back For How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Ted...
How Many Episodes Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?
After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?
HBO's 'The Last of Us': 10 Small Details Only Video Game Fans Noticed
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Naughty Dog game and HBO adaptation, The Last of Us.It's been a decade since Naughty Dog released The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic survival game that garnered two sequels and a cult following. After two scrapped film adaptations, HBO Max did what no one else could for megafans of the video games: turned it into a series.
