Oxford, MS

Jameson Steward

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman

Ole Miss landed a big pick up for its offensive line. Quincy McGee, a lineman from UAB, committed to transfer to Ole Miss. McGee will be returning to his home state as he is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before his time at UAB, McGee played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
ourmshome.com

Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?

Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31

University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man in critical condition after driving into a tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN

