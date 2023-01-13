Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: 10 burning questions as the Rebels head into the offseason
Ole Miss didn’t close out the 2022 season on a strong note, finishing on a 4-game losing streak as the Rebels appeared to lose focus with rumors swirling about head coach Lane Kiffin’s status and settling for an overall record of 8-5, 4-4 in SEC play. As the...
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman
Ole Miss landed a big pick up for its offensive line. Quincy McGee, a lineman from UAB, committed to transfer to Ole Miss. McGee will be returning to his home state as he is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before his time at UAB, McGee played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,...
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ourmshome.com
Did You Know Elvis Was a Rancher and Cattleman?
Most folks know the legacy of the Mississippi boy who grew up to be a family man, military veteran, devout Christian, kind-hearted giver, and of course, the musical legend known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. But did you know, Elvis had a horse and cattle ranch...
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
tippahnews.com
Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide
Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
54-year-old woman killed in Shelby County shooting, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 54-year-old woman was killed in Lakeland Saturday morning. At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, SCSO (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) responded to a shooting on Breezy Shore Cove. Erin Last, 54, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. No one...
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
Man in critical condition after driving into a tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
Comments / 0