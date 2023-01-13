ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to host MLK Day project, TTU football volunteering

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4pzo_0kDf36RM00

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a volunteer service opportunity that will require no skill except the desire to help others.

• Additional Read: City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

According to a press release, Habitat for Humanity will host projects such as, “basic construction work on houses, building fences, and constructing porch railings for houses” from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street.

The Texas Tech Football team will be volunteering from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., marking their third year of doing so.

• Additional Read: Moments in Black history from the year you were born

Habitat for Humanity said that breakfast, lunch, snacks and water, as well as tools, will be provided.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older, the press release said. “Close-toed shoes are required, and volunteers should dress for the weather in clothes that can get dirty,” the release continued.

Large volunteer groups were asked to email creeves@lubbockhabitat.org so they can be adequately accommodated in terms of meals.

“We are so blessed to be able to host this day of service and to have such incredible support in our efforts,” Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves said. “There is no better way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King than to spend the day helping others and creating a new neighborhood which will greatly benefit the Lubbock community.”

• Additional Read: ‘A community of love’ Lubbock Habitat for Humanity finishes 2022 Blitz Build

Food and water for the event were donated by First Baptist Church, Atmos Energy and other local vendors, the press release said. For more information on Lubbock Habitat for Humanity click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas

I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rick

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. He has a cute half tail and unique markings! Rick is well-behaved, outgoing and loves to play. He would be a great jogging or hiking buddy. Rick is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday (01/16/2023), at approximately 10:02 p.m., City of Plainview Police Department Officers were dispatched to 910 W 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, later identified as Tevin Baker, with numerous gunshot wounds to his...
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: January 16th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 43°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy. High of 63°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Clouds increase around the South Plains tonight as our next storm system...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Believe What I Found On Lubbock Facebook Marketplace

I hope you can handle a little story before we get to the meat of the matter. Right before I moved to Texas I was elected Junior Class Treasurer for John Glenn High School in Norwalk California. I would have been, I guess, seventeen at the time. One of our first big tasks was organizing a Sadie Hawkins dance (you know, where the girls ask the guys). We decided on a very unique fundraiser/activity to take place during the dance (yeah, probably my idea) and that was TORTURE!
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy