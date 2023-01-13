The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.

