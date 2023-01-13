ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2

According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
game-news24.com

Fortnite Weekly Challenges Probably Delish

The Weekly Challenges, which should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 the best way to get XP is to complete the weekly challenge. The Weekly Challenges have different dates and time. The new Weekly Challenges that should’ve replaced the old ones today...
game-news24.com

Is He made in Abyss? The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Got a Sequel Project?

The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.
game-news24.com

A lesson in the series: who is the mystery champion?

League of Legends started season 13 a few days ago. Riot introduced some missions to celebrate the beginning of the new ranked season. Each day a new mission is added to the game, with the goal of grabbing rewards from a single mystery-player. Let’s see how mission takes shape.
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy, Raft, High On Life and One Piece Odyssey in a fresh Steam chart

Online, 18+, addicted to gambling. Certificate of mass media registration. E-mail no 77-83780 dated August 1922 and 2022. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media published July 29, 2009. Founder, Brazhnik A.V. Founder: TM-Media LLC. 2003-2022 TM-Medien. The full or partial reproduction of the content...
game-news24.com

Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12

League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
game-news24.com

Sony really needs to give it the rest for Horizon Forbidden West readers Feature

Horizon Forbidden West breeding like roborabbits (pic: Sony) The reader is exasperated at how many games as this year and the more time Sony has spent thinking about its future, and argues that no game deserves much attention. Normally, executive appointments aren’t the usual kind of news to get people...
game-news24.com

Wisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Gods revel, Land teeming content

It means the majority of the new content gets played in Final Fantasy XIV. It seems like it’s been four years since we got a new Deep Dungeon. And hey, if you are, I’m here. Even if we don’t get the interquel patch, its just a whole lot of new content to explore across the usual formats with new dungeons, new BVG rewards to chase, etc.
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy is 35 hours long and is the most important art book leak

Hogwarts Legacy heed to spoilers (pic: Warner Bros.). Someone has acquired a new art book for the forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy and it’s packed with detailed maps and story info. Even though voice actors are usually the most reliable source of rumours, art books are growing rapidly catching up with...
game-news24.com

New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer

The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
game-news24.com

HoYoverse officially unveils Dehyu and Mika from Genshin Impact

The HoYoverse team have decided to introduce two new playable characters to Genshin Impact. First is probably already well known to most players, since it’s present in almost all the story missions of Twilight. We speak about a mercenary called Daehye (Pyro). The developers haven’t revealed her rarity and...
game-news24.com

One of the world’s most powerful mob bosses had no chance of selling Donkey Kong Country 3 to make the difference

In the letters of a recently captured mob boss, he revealed that he had a soft spot for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kongs Double Trouble! on the Super Nintendo. It might be surprising news for some, but not just because it involves old video games and mafia. DKC3 has a very long term polarizing response from fans, partly because neither Donkey Kong nor Diddy Kong are playable in the game, and Kiddy Kong often is considered a favorite of Super Nintendo’s most popular characters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy