Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HPD Rear Ends Sleeping Driver On Main Lanes Of Fwy | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 | 4:25 a.m. LOCATION: North Freeway & N Main CITY: Houston DETAILS: A North Belt patrol officer was driving north on 45 when it struck a Honda sedan that was stopped in the main lanes of 45 The driver was asleep behind the wheel at the time of the crash The vehicle had his light on at the time of the crash Officers determined the driver was DWI The driver of the sedan suffered minor scratches from the crash The officer was not injured This is the second crash involving an HPD vehicle & an intoxicated driver tonight For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
2 dead after car crashes into train in Angleton, police say
ANGLETON, Texas — Two people died when the car they were in crashed into a train in Angleton on Friday, according to the Angleton Police Department. This happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets. Police said when officers arrived at the scene,...
Map shows where fights at Houston-area schools
HOUSTON — Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about fights and acts of violence at their child’s school. Many of them said it's a problem that's getting worse.
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
TxDOT and Union Pacific Railroad beginning road projects this weekend
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be begin a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek on Friday, January 13. This project will require lane closures in order to transition to new traffic configurations, the City of Sugar Land advises. First...
DPS: Small plane crashes in Conroe after hitting power line while attempting emergency landing
CONROE, Texas — A small plane crashed in Conroe Saturday afternoon after it hit a power line while attempting an emergency landing, according to the City of Conroe. This happened on Longmire Road near League Line around 2:20 p.m., the city said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Two...
Houston forecast: Wednesday cold front bringing prolonged period of chilly weather
Temps will drop to the low-to-mid 60s after a cold front passes through Houston Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible with the front.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
