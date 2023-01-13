INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 | 4:25 a.m. LOCATION: North Freeway & N Main CITY: Houston DETAILS: A North Belt patrol officer was driving north on 45 when it struck a Honda sedan that was stopped in the main lanes of 45 The driver was asleep behind the wheel at the time of the crash The vehicle had his light on at the time of the crash Officers determined the driver was DWI The driver of the sedan suffered minor scratches from the crash The officer was not injured This is the second crash involving an HPD vehicle & an intoxicated driver tonight For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

