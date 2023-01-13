ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

cw39.com

6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

HPD Rear Ends Sleeping Driver On Main Lanes Of Fwy | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 | 4:25 a.m. LOCATION: North Freeway & N Main CITY: Houston DETAILS: A North Belt patrol officer was driving north on 45 when it struck a Honda sedan that was stopped in the main lanes of 45 The driver was asleep behind the wheel at the time of the crash The vehicle had his light on at the time of the crash Officers determined the driver was DWI The driver of the sedan suffered minor scratches from the crash The officer was not injured This is the second crash involving an HPD vehicle & an intoxicated driver tonight For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 dead after car crashes into train in Angleton, police say

ANGLETON, Texas — Two people died when the car they were in crashed into a train in Angleton on Friday, according to the Angleton Police Department. This happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets. Police said when officers arrived at the scene,...
ANGLETON, TX
KHOU

Map shows where fights at Houston-area schools

HOUSTON — Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about fights and acts of violence at their child’s school. Many of them said it's a problem that's getting worse.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Fort Bend Star

TxDOT and Union Pacific Railroad beginning road projects this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be begin a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the U.S. 59 bridge at Oyster Creek on Friday, January 13. This project will require lane closures in order to transition to new traffic configurations, the City of Sugar Land advises. First...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress

Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

KHOU

